Fantasy football 2023: Cowboys' Tony Pollard among top 10 RB values

Projected draft position: Round 6





Akers has yet to prove that he is a reliable fantasy asset over the course of a full season, but he should have every chance to finally carry a large workload in 2023. After missing a couple games while he and the team were at odds, it appeared the two sides were headed for a divorce last season. The Rams listened to offers for Akers before the trade deadline, but ultimately kept him, and he was finally utilized as a workhorse back to close out the 2022 season. Over the last three games of the year, Akers averaged 23 touches, 136 scrimmage yards and 21.6 fantasy points per game. With Akers at the top of the depth chart entering 2023, this could be the year that he finally breaks out for fantasy managers. His draft cost is very reasonable for the upside he brings to the table.