Fantasy football 2023: Tyler Lockett, Terry McLaurin among top 10 WR values

Projected draft position: Round 1, pick Nos. 4-8





Everyone knows Cooper Kupp is very good, but I don't think many realize just how great he has been. In 2021, Kupp scored the most fantasy points ever by a receiver (439.5). In the eight healthy games he played last season, he was averaging 24.8 fantasy points -- which had him on pace for the second-most fantasy points ever by a receiver. He's averaged 25.5 points per game in his last 25 healthy games. No other receiver averaged 22 fantasy points per game last season.





Kupp brings the most upside in fantasy. There are two concerns: 1) Kupp is currently dealing with a hamstring injury after he missed most of the second half of 2022 with a high ankle sprain, and 2) his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is 35 and also lost a lot of last season to injury. If you guaranteed full health for Stafford and Kupp in 2023, Kupp would be the unquestioned 1.01. The hamstring injury and wariness of Stafford's reliability should help Kupp slide in the first round, likely making him the last of the four elite options (including Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill) to come off the board. But Sean McVay's latest comments on Kupp's status are encouraging, and there has been no indication that Stafford is not fully healthy at camp. If Kupp is there for you, take the gift and run.