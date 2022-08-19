Around the NFL

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'

Published: Aug 19, 2022 at 02:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension official, the Cleveland Browns are setting forth toward the regular season with veteran Jacoby Brissett in line to start the bulk of the campaign.

"I just have to be myself," Brissett said on Friday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I don't really kinda try and do anything more or less. More so, I just try and be myself."

As the Browns' Week 1 starter, Brissett didn't play in the first preseason game, and head coach Kevin Stefanski is sticking with the plan not to play Brissett in Sunday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brissett has taken most of the No. 1 QB reps this week in practice.

"I think we have a plan and we're going along with the plan, and I'm continuing to get more and more comfortable with the offense," Brissett said. "I haven't played in a game yet, so I think when that time comes it will come and I've got to use, which I do, I use these practices, these days as my game. I go out there with the mindset that it is a game I think I'm playing every day."

The current plan calls for Brissett to get reps in the Browns' preseason finale against Chicago, per the Beacon Journal.

A third-round pick by New England in 2016, Brissett is used to getting thrust into duty. He started two games as a rookie following Tom Brady's suspension and a Jimmy Garoppolo injury. In 2017, he was traded right before the season to Indianapolis, where he made 15 starts. After backing up Andrew Luck in 2018, he was again called upon to start when Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 season. Last year, Brissett started five games in Miami.

Brissett's experience makes him confident he can start the season in a new offense without a ton of preseason reps.

"I think every day we go out there I've grown more and more comfortable," Brissett said. "Obviously, I didn't play in the game but just seeing how the game was called, and just talking to the guys on the sideline and stuff like you kind of grow more in confidence in what we're doing. So I'm just looking for that to continue to build."

With the Browns currently eschewing the idea of bringing in another vet like Garoppolo, it's Brissett's ship to pilot to open the season. Josh Dobbs remains the projected backup, with Josh Rosen also on the roster at the moment.

Related Content

news

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will return to TV as a college football analyst on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Friday.

news

Cardinals to induct former owner Bill Bidwill into Ring of Honor during Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

The Cardinals will induct former owner Bill Bidwill into their Ring of Honor during halftime of their Week 1 game against the Chiefs on Sept. 11. Bidwill, the father of current Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, died in 2019 at the age of 88.

news

Panthers QBs P.J. Walker, Matt Corral to rotate quarters vs. Patriots; Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold out

The Carolina Panthers will sit Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during Friday night's preseason game against the Patriots. P.J. Walker will play the first and third quarters, while rookie Matt Corral will get the second and fourth.

news

Colts' Frank Reich: Shaquille Leonard likely won't be 100 percent when he returns

Frank Reich remains optimistic that star linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be ready to play Week 1 despite undergoing back surgery in June. But Reich acknowledged that even if he's cleared to play the season opener, Leonard likely won't be at full force.

news

Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott having 'best camp that I've seen him have since he's been a Cowboy'

Last training camp, Dak Prescott dealt with a muscle strain in his throwing arm as he recovered from a fractured foot. This year, the Cowboys quarterback is healthy and impressing during offseason work.

news

Joe Burrow on Jessie Bates' absence: Bengals teammates will 'welcome him back with open arms'

Bengals star safety Jessie Bates continues to skip training camp after not agreeing to a long-term contract with the club. As Cincy awaits the return of the playmaker, Joe Burrow isn't sweating the absence of the defensive leader.

news

Marcus Mariota a willing mentor to Desmond Ridder: 'It's ultimately going to make your team better'

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder said veteran Marcus Mariota has been like another coach for him this offseason and into preseason action.

news

Bears TE Cole Kmet flashes promise in brief preseason outing Thursday vs. Seattle

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet and quarterback Justin Fields worked on their chemistry this offseason, which was evident in their brief outing together Thursday night.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Bears' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Justin Fields and the Bears' offense still have plenty of work to do, but Chicago's defense clamped down on Geno Smith and the Seahawks for a preseason win on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 18

The New York Jets are "going to do right" by Zach Wilson in his recovery, while New York Giants QB Daniel Jones revealed he had an offseason neck procedure.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE