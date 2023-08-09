'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Jets take off amid highest of expectations 

The team appears to be in good shape having standout second-year players Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner available on both sides of the ball.

Both continue to battle in camp, respecting each other's game with a "nice job" or "great D" said after every rep (how polite). As the saying goes, "iron sharpens iron," and Wilson and Gardner are two young blades.

Rodgers and the reigning Associated Press Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year are separated by a wide age margin, but in the end, everyone is willing to learn and improve to benefit the team.

Third-year quarterback Zach Wilson was once a rookie thrown into the fire as a starter with the pressure to be the face of the franchise. It gets personal as Wilson shares with viewers that it wasn't always fun being the starter the past two years.

"Honestly, things kinda felt like they were maybe getting a little bit worse each week and confidence was going down," Wilson says, "so, not always fun."

Wilson has since embraced his new role as a backup quarterback with Rodgers' arrival, Saleh points out.

Rodgers is the the star of the show, but he is willing to help out his supporting cast whenever possible. What doesn't get shown often that Hard Knocks allows the viewer to see is Rodgers mentoring Wilson and other players on team.

As Rodgers and the Jets starters weren't playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns, the future HOFer could've easily taken it easy on the sidelines. But that's not who he is. Rodgers, sporting a headset and his coaching mindset, relays to Wilson for a deep pass. The play results in a 57-yard bomb. Wilson's confidence has been lifted.