'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Jets take off amid highest of expectations 

It's been nearly 55 years since the New York Jets won Super Bowl III in the 1968 season. It seems and was so long ago … and yet it feels as if they've never been so close to winning their second Super Bowl as they are now.
All eyes are on the stars of the team, most notably quarterback Aaron Rodgers. There is excitement in the air as Hard Knocks captures Rodgers walking onto the practice field for a full minute (!), letting all of the fans soak in the reality of what the team has become -- a young, talented roster with a future Hall of Famer now at the helm.
When asked what Rodgers brings to the Jets, Saleh answers, "He's obviously the best quarterback I've ever had on a team."
There is an aura of pressure surrounding this team to do well next season. Rodgers is an important piece, but it takes an entire team to win.
The team appears to be in good shape having standout second-year players Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner available on both sides of the ball.
Both continue to battle in camp, respecting each other's game with a "nice job" or "great D" said after every rep (how polite). As the saying goes, "iron sharpens iron," and Wilson and Gardner are two young blades.
Rodgers and the reigning Associated Press Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year are separated by a wide age margin, but in the end, everyone is willing to learn and improve to benefit the team.
Third-year quarterback Zach Wilson was once a rookie thrown into the fire as a starter with the pressure to be the face of the franchise. It gets personal as Wilson shares with viewers that it wasn't always fun being the starter the past two years.
"Honestly, things kinda felt like they were maybe getting a little bit worse each week and confidence was going down," Wilson says, "so, not always fun."
Wilson has since embraced his new role as a backup quarterback with Rodgers' arrival, Saleh points out.
Rodgers is the the star of the show, but he is willing to help out his supporting cast whenever possible. What doesn't get shown often that Hard Knocks allows the viewer to see is Rodgers mentoring Wilson and other players on team.
As Rodgers and the Jets starters weren't playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns, the future HOFer could've easily taken it easy on the sidelines. But that's not who he is. Rodgers, sporting a headset and his coaching mindset, relays to Wilson for a deep pass. The play results in a 57-yard bomb. Wilson's confidence has been lifted.
That's (one of the reasons) why you bring Aaron Rodgers onto your team.
Welcome to the 18th season of Hard Knocks. I am back for my second season writing the recaps and sharing my thoughts on every episode now until the finale on Sept. 5.
- One of the best analogies heard is from Saleh at the beginning of the show addressing his team in a meeting: "Did you know that the only bird in the world that will attack an eagle is a crow? It's a crow. There will be a whole lot of crows expecting us to fall on our face." The Jets hype certainly has everyone talking.
- Newcomer Mecole Hardman talks to Rodgers mid-practice about how he watched Rodgers since he was 7. Now, if I'm doing the match correctly here, that means that when Hardman was 7 he was watching Rodgers as a Packers rookie? Wild when you think about it.
- Not a lot of defense in the first episode other than Gardner and his personality. From what we've learned so far about the defense, it's doing a lot of pushups because of Rodgers lighting it up in drills. I bet the Jets defensive players aren't thrilled about the pushups but still happy to have Rodgers on the team.
- We get to see Gardner's graduation from the University of Cincinnati on the big screen, fulfilling his promise to his mom to finish out his degree and gain the education she wanted him to get. I always respect this type of thing and love that it got done before too far into his NFL career.
- Don't think I couldn't talk about the most dramatic entrance yet for a Hard Knocks cameo. Producers couldn't get enough of Liam Schreiber's entrance to Jets training camp, which came via helicopter. Arriving in absolute badass style aboard a helicopter landing on the Jets practice field, Schreiber narrates his own entrance and meets up with Rodgers, who has been fanboying over Schrieber for the longest time.
- The Hall of Fame Game offered up the stage for former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (aka Revis Island), who was getting enshrined a day later, to meet Gardner. Rodgers ends up standing next to Gardner at one point during the ceremony and mentions that the young corner could end up being inducted one day.
- I'm going to include this one last thing because I think it's fun. For a moment during halftime of the HOF game, we see Wilson having a great time eating what appears to be an Uncrustable sandwich. Oh, how I am reminded of my younger self. Strange thing to have for a halftime preseason game, but to each their own (strawberry Uncrustables reign supreme).
