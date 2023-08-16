'Hard Knocks' episode 2 recap: Jets forging new identity 

Calling out the offensive line isn't only a reality check for the group, but a challenge, as well. The team has invested heavily into its talented roster. In order to make sure the offense succeeds, some offensive linemen will need to step up their performances or the team might have to seek elsewhere for help.

More opportunity to turn things around arises during the Jets' second preseason game versus Carolina. Zach Wilson looks more comfortable with each rep, and Rodgers, who naturally blends in looking like a coach on the sideline with his black Jets shirt and headset, is ready to help Wilson whenever necessary.

At one point a play stops after a flag is thrown for a defensive neutral zone infraction, and the opportunity for Wilson and the Jets offense to get a free play off is wiped away. Rodgers shows his frustration by yelling at long time referee Carl Cheffers to let the game carry on. "Let 'em go, Carl!" Rodgers exclaims while smiling, in hopes of trying to give his apprentice quarterback a chance to succeed. A failed attempt, as the game still goes on.

2023 first-round draft pick Will McDonald IV also impresses as he gets his first sack as a pro. Highlight after highlight shows McDonald, along with the rest of the Jets defensive line, dominating the Panthers offensive line once again, leading to the Jets' 27-0 victory, which is the largest preseason shutout margin in team history.