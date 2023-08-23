'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: Jets HC Robert Saleh seeking 'competitors'

The Jets ended up acquiring Dalvin Cook, a talented addition to the running back room who the team is trusting to elevate everyone playing around him. Cook enters training camp and introduces himself to each of the new faces he sees. Rodgers, though, is not a new face for Cook -- the two have faced each other for six years in the chill-winded and long-lasting Packers-Vikings rivalry in the NFC North. A brief moment shows veterans Rodgers and Cook gazing out at the training camp drills taking place. (If someone said five years ago that Rodgers and Cook would wind up playing together, that person would have been seen as a lunatic. But that's the crazy reality of the NFL world.)