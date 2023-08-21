Aaron Rodgers to start vs. Giants in Jets' preseason finale on Saturday

Rodgers has spent the entirety of New York's first three preseason games in street clothes, a Jets cap and a headset, participating in in-game radio communication while supporting his teammates.

It was fair to expect he wouldn't take the field in a game setting until the regular season -- especially considering Rodgers hasn't played in a preseason game since 2018 -- but apparently, both Rodgers and the Jets would like to get him some work prior to their prime-time opener against the division-rival Bills on Sept. 11.

Rodgers' first appearance in a Jets uniform will come in a place he's already getting to know quite well: MetLife Stadium. It will be a road game, though, against the Giants, who share the facility with the Jets, meaning Rodgers' debut will technically be as a visitor.