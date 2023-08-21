Aaron Rodgers to start vs. Giants in Jets' preseason finale on Saturday

Rodgers will start in the New York Jets' final preseason game on Saturday against the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Rodgers has spent the entirety of New York's first three preseason games in street clothes, a Jets cap and a headset, participating in in-game radio communication while supporting his teammates.
It was fair to expect he wouldn't take the field in a game setting until the regular season -- especially considering Rodgers hasn't played in a preseason game since 2018 -- but apparently, both Rodgers and the Jets would like to get him some work prior to their prime-time opener against the division-rival Bills on Sept. 11.
Rodgers' first appearance in a Jets uniform will come in a place he's already getting to know quite well: MetLife Stadium. It will be a road game, though, against the Giants, who share the facility with the Jets, meaning Rodgers' debut will technically be as a visitor.
Whether he sees snaps with some of his fellow starters remains to be seen. At minimum, though, Rodgers' participation will add some importance to the Jets' final tune-up before they embark on a highly anticipated season.