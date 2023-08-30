'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: 'Don't poke' Jets' new QB1

Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton rallies his group in the meeting room to continue a tradition built on commitment to one another. Each player receives a carabiner with their name stickered on it and takes turns saying aloud, "I will not be the weakest link," to the rest of his teammates. The carabiners get latched on to each other as the growing, unbreakable chain gets passed along -- a true bonding moment for one of the most talented defensive lines.

Undrafted free-agent wide receiver Jerome Kapp is welcomed back from his shining moment in Episode 3 when he performed Eminem's battle rap from 8 Mile, this time under a different spotlight. Kapp shares that he went practically viral overnight with the amount of eyes from his rookie talent show performance. But that isn't what he wants; proving he can be a receiver in the NFL is his main goal.

"[Kapp's] in that meeting room more than I am," wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni says. "He wants this so bad."

Unfortunately, Kapp's dream fell short as he was among the team's cuts on Tuesday and did not secure a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Taking part in his first preseason action since 2018(!), Rodgers is welcomed by a roaring crowd.

During the game, Giants linebacker Jihad Ward shoves Rodgers late after a thrown ball, and the two get chippy.