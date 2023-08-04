Jets QB Zach Wilson credits Aaron Rodgers with 'great call' on deep ball in Hall of Fame Game

The big pass accounted for pretty much all of Wilson's production. He finished 3-of-5 passing for 65 yards. Perhaps an indication of the state of the Jets' backup QB situation, those numbers still led Gang Green on Thursday night.

It's a pivotal season for Wilson. Not because anything is expected of the former No. 2 overall pick, but rather because he finally should have the chance to develop in the background. Grow his game while Rodgers soaks up the spotlight and return hopefully for the better next year and beyond.

Thursday's brief outing didn't allow for much analysis of his progress, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh liked what he saw.

"Zach did a good job, he was poised, looked comfortable in the pocket, delivered the ball on schedule and definitely something to build on," Saleh said after the game.

Wilson should play plenty in the final three preseason games, and the Jets hope to see more improvement along the way before he hits the sideline as Rodgers' understudy.