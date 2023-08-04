Hall of Fame game between Jets-Browns halted temporarily stopped after lights go out

CANTON, Ohio -- The 2023 Hall of Fame Game was briefly paused Thursday night in the second half due to a lighting issue.

A portion of the lights at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium went out at the end of the third quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, and on-field action was delayed while stadium personnel began determining a solution.

With the stadium lights still dimmed, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets coach Robert Saleh met with game officials at midfield for roughly five minutes while players from both sidelines slowly drifted out toward the field of play, passing time while awaiting the resumption of the game.