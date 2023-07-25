Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney undergoes knee surgery, status for Week 1 in doubt

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is already dealing with an injury early in training camp -- one that could put Week 1 in jeopardy.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that Toney underwent surgery that day to clean up cartilage in his knee, per The Athletic. Reid added that "there's a chance" that Toney would be available for the regular-season opener on Sept. 7 against the Lions, according to ESPN.com.
Toney tweaked his knee (the same knee he previously had a procedure on this offseason) on Sunday.
A first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021, Toney's first two seasons in the NFL have been injury-plagued, including multiple hamstring issues. He played in 10 games as a rookie. Last season, he participated in just two games for Big Blue before being traded to Kansas City. Toney missed three games with the Chiefs due to injury.
The wideout has shown big-play ability when on the field, including a touchdown and massive punt return in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over Philadelphia in February.
After losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency, the Chiefs entered camp expecting significant improvement from Toney. The wideout owns a WR1 skill set, particularly if he improves his route running, but has been unable to stay consistently healthy.
Toney needing a procedure early in camp is an ominous sign for the season, but the hope is he's ready for Week 1.
With Toney on the shelf for the time being, K.C. will plow forward with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Richie James, Rashee Rice, and Justyn Ross atop the depth chart. Toney's absence could open the door for youngsters like Ross and Rice to earn more snaps coming out of camp.