Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney undergoes knee surgery, status for Week 1 in doubt

A first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021, Toney's first two seasons in the NFL have been injury-plagued, including multiple hamstring issues. He played in 10 games as a rookie. Last season, he participated in just two games for Big Blue before being traded to Kansas City. Toney missed three games with the Chiefs due to injury.

The wideout has shown big-play ability when on the field, including a touchdown and massive punt return in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over Philadelphia in February.

After losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency, the Chiefs entered camp expecting significant improvement from Toney. The wideout owns a WR1 skill set, particularly if he improves his route running, but has been unable to stay consistently healthy.

Toney needing a procedure early in camp is an ominous sign for the season, but the hope is he's ready for Week 1.