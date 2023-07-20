Around the NFL

WR Rashee Rice after practicing with Chiefs: 'I don't mind puking,' says he's working hard to 'be ready for the games' 

Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 08:50 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

Training camp is finally here, well, for the rookies, at least.

On Wednesday, one of the Chiefs' newest additions, wide receiver Rashee Rice reflected on what it's like practicing for coach Andy Reid, who is known to put his players to work, so much so that Rice actually threw up from running.

"He's expecting us to be able to run as long as we can," Rice told reporters after practice. "I told them, to be honest with y'all, I don't mind puking. That just means I'm working as hard as I can so I won't puke no more and be ready for the games."

The SMU product was drafted as the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and will now be a part of a Super Bowl champion receiving core. The rookie understands what is intended of him and what that will mean for the future.

"They always tell us to come, be in shape," Rice said. "Our wide receivers, this is like a track team as far as our wide receivers group. So, we come knowing that we've got to be expected to run as long as, 'til the game is over, 'til practice is over."

In 2022, during his senior year at SMU, Rice had a breakout season, recording 96 receptions for 1,355 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. That was his college career-high by a long shot considering in his junior year, he recorded 64 receptions for 670 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Now, as he prepares for the big league and gets more reps in, Rice seems confident, especially with the help of his teammates.

"During the summer, through the break, I was meeting with (QB) Shane Buechele, every day, every morning, just running routes, and putting the ball at each hash so we could work our own 2-minute drills," Rice said Wednesday, via team transcript.

The young receiver also mentioned what it's like to study Reid's playbook, and how he plans on taking all of the time necessary to master everything he can before the season begins.

"Ya. I mean like I said, meeting with Shane during our break gave me a head start just because he is a quarterback, and he can't really take a break from the playbook," Rice said. "Everyday I'm going to be meeting with Shane in his dorm to go over plays before the next day."

The future is bright for the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, and that is in part, because of the hard-working rookies that will be taking the field.

