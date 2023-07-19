Kansas City Chiefs NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) The Chiefs swapped out offensive tackles Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie for Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. After it initially appeared that Taylor would start at left tackle, the Chiefs signed Smith in May, pushing Taylor to the right side, where he played in Jacksonville. Mahomes makes life easier on blockers, but changes of this magnitude always bear tracking early in the season. Elsewhere along the line, we'll see how the depth pans out with several young players, including third-round pick Wanya Morris, battling for reps as reserves.

3) Will we have a resolution on Chris Jones' contract situation? The All-Pro defensive tackle skipped mandatory minicamp as he enters the final year of his contract. GM Brett Veach expressed optimism about the negotiations last month. With Quinnen Williams' recent big-money deal in the books, Jones' camp could use that as a springboard to get an extension done with Kansas City.

4) On a team with few holes, we'll be tracking how the defensive line rotation pans out. Kansas City is currently young on the outside after parting with Frank Clark. Free-agent addition Charles Omenihu offers upside but has never posted more than 4.5 sacks in a season. 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis will be the key as he attempts to make a Year 2 leap after netting six sacks as a rookie. 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who missed offseason work dealing with an injury, is also in line for snaps if healthy. It wouldn't be a shock to see the team add a veteran at some point during camp -- perhaps chase a trade for the Vikings' Danielle Hunter? The Chiefs are also relatively thin inside next to Jones, so I won't be surprised if we see DEs shifting inside more on passing downs this season.