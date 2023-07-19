Kansas City Chiefs NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Kevin Patra has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC West:
Catch up on the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 18 (rookies); July 22 (veterans)
- Location: Missouri Western State University | St. Joseph, Missouri (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Round 1 (No. 31 overall)
|WR Rashee Rice
|Round 2 (No. 55)
|OT Wanya Morris
|Round 3 (No. 92)
|DB Chamarri Conner
|Round 4 (No. 119)
|DE BJ Thompson
|Round 5 (No. 166)
|DT Keondre Coburn
|Round 6 (No. 194)
|DB Nic Jones
|Round 7 (No. 250)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: at New Orleans Saints | 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Sunday, Aug. 13
- Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns | 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- Play the most exclusive-window games (eight) in 2023.
- One of six teams to finish with back-to-back games vs. 2022 playoff teams (vs. CIN, at LAC).
- The Chiefs will host the Eagles in Week 11 on Monday Night Football in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Both teams will be coming off a bye.
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) How will the WR corps take shape? Another offseason brought another shakeup in Patrick Mahomes' receiver unit. Gone are JuJu Smith-Schuster (who led K.C. wideouts in receptions and yards last season) and Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs imported second-round pick Rashee Rice and free agent Richie James. Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore are expected to play more significant roles in 2023 alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Toney is the one to keep an eye on. He owns a WR1 skill set but needs to stay healthy and display development in his first full season in K.C. Training camp should also offer insight into the club's plans with Rice, who could carve out a sizable role with a good camp.
2) The Chiefs swapped out offensive tackles Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie for Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. After it initially appeared that Taylor would start at left tackle, the Chiefs signed Smith in May, pushing Taylor to the right side, where he played in Jacksonville. Mahomes makes life easier on blockers, but changes of this magnitude always bear tracking early in the season. Elsewhere along the line, we'll see how the depth pans out with several young players, including third-round pick Wanya Morris, battling for reps as reserves.
3) Will we have a resolution on Chris Jones' contract situation? The All-Pro defensive tackle skipped mandatory minicamp as he enters the final year of his contract. GM Brett Veach expressed optimism about the negotiations last month. With Quinnen Williams' recent big-money deal in the books, Jones' camp could use that as a springboard to get an extension done with Kansas City.
4) On a team with few holes, we'll be tracking how the defensive line rotation pans out. Kansas City is currently young on the outside after parting with Frank Clark. Free-agent addition Charles Omenihu offers upside but has never posted more than 4.5 sacks in a season. 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis will be the key as he attempts to make a Year 2 leap after netting six sacks as a rookie. 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who missed offseason work dealing with an injury, is also in line for snaps if healthy. It wouldn't be a shock to see the team add a veteran at some point during camp -- perhaps chase a trade for the Vikings' Danielle Hunter? The Chiefs are also relatively thin inside next to Jones, so I won't be surprised if we see DEs shifting inside more on passing downs this season.
5) The Chiefs' young secondary came on strong last season en route to the Super Bowl. Will they be even better in 2023? Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook played key playoff roles as rookies. The talent is there, and Kansas City added fourth-round safety Chamarri Conner to the mix. Will the group pick up where it left off late last season, or will we see a step back from the young DBs?