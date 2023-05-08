Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at LT, Jawaan Taylor at RT

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million contract in March with the plan to start him at left tackle. That plan is changing after less than two months.
K.C. added veteran Donovan Smith last week, a primary left tackle. Coach Andy Reid noted Monday that with the addition, Smith would open organized team activities at LT with Taylor manning the RT spot.
"He's been a left tackle at a high level, and if you look at last year, he was hurt," Reid said of Smith. "The year before that, he was one of the top-rated left tackles in the league. We've had a chance to play against him a couple times. I've seen him firsthand. Good football player … He'll be with the left side, yes, probably with the ones."
Added Reid on Taylor: "Yes, we'll move him over to the right."
Reid indicated the positions would strictly be how the club would open OTAs, given that it's early in the offseason, leaving open the option to shuffle the blocking placements as the season approaches.
Given the experience of both players, it makes sense. In four pro seasons with Jacksonville, Taylor played 22 total snaps at left tackle, all in 2022, and most of which were in big packages. In eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith started 124 games at LT and didn't take a snap on the right side, per PFF.
After being unable to sign incumbent Orlando Brown Jr. to a long-term contract, Kansas City shifted gears by signing Taylor to a big contract, openly discussing plans to make him their left tackle. Before OTAs even kicked off, the plot has already changed for the Super Bowl champs.