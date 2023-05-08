Around the NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at LT, Jawaan Taylor at RT

Published: May 08, 2023 at 02:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million contract in March with the plan to start him at left tackle. That plan is changing after less than two months.

K.C. added veteran Donovan Smith last week, a primary left tackle. Coach Andy Reid noted Monday that with the addition, Smith would open organized team activities at LT with Taylor manning the RT spot.

"He's been a left tackle at a high level, and if you look at last year, he was hurt," Reid said of Smith. "The year before that, he was one of the top-rated left tackles in the league. We've had a chance to play against him a couple times. I've seen him firsthand. Good football player … He'll be with the left side, yes, probably with the ones."

Added Reid on Taylor: "Yes, we'll move him over to the right."

Related Links

Reid indicated the positions would strictly be how the club would open OTAs, given that it's early in the offseason, leaving open the option to shuffle the blocking placements as the season approaches.

Given the experience of both players, it makes sense. In four pro seasons with Jacksonville, Taylor played 22 total snaps at left tackle, all in 2022, and most of which were in big packages. In eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith started 124 games at LT and didn't take a snap on the right side, per PFF.

After being unable to sign incumbent Orlando Brown Jr. to a long-term contract, Kansas City shifted gears by signing Taylor to a big contract, openly discussing plans to make him their left tackle. Before OTAs even kicked off, the plot has already changed for the Super Bowl champs.

Related Content

news

Texans owner Cal McNair pleased with improved roster entering 2023: 'I see a lot of progress'

Texans owner Cal McNair gave his early view of Houston's roster following the 2023 NFL Draft at the club's charity golf tournament on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers believes he can 'do it all' in Baltimore's offense

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers says he can "do it all" in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense.

news

Chiefs GM sees Kadarius Toney as No. 1 WR: 'I don't know if there is a limit on his game'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the "sky is the limit" for wide receiver Kadarius Toney heading into the 2023 season.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton's tweet: 'Go earn the left tackle' spot

After New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton tweeted that he is a left tackle, head coach Robert Saleh told him to go earn the position.

news

Nick Foles addresses future after release from Colts: 'Almost every year of my career I've almost retired'

Quarterback Nick Foles admitted he's "almost retired" every year of his career. He'll have to weigh that decision again after his Friday release from the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson feels he's 'getting back to myself' after injury-shortened 2022 season

Injuries at key positions resulted in a disappointing 2022 season for the Rams just one year after taking home a Lombardi trophy. But players are getting healthy and looking ahead to 2023, including WR Van Jefferson, who said this week that he's excited to be getting back to normal workouts after being hindered over the last year.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy: QB Justin Fields already 'light-years ahead' of this time last year

While Bears QB Justin Fields flashed potential in 2022, he still has work to do to reach his potential. But as Chicago prepares to open offseason workouts with a revamped offense, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields is already "light-years ahead" of where he was this time last year.

news

HC Matt LaFleur says Jordan Love has made 'huge strides,' credits Packers QB coach Tom Clements

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attributes quarterback Jordan Love's growth to Green Bay's quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. "I think Jordan's made some huge strides. I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom," LaFleur told reporters Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh doesn't rule out return of CB Marcus Peters: 'Don't close the door on good players'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out adding more pieces, such as Marcus Peters, to the secondary despite recently signing Rock Ya-Sin.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More