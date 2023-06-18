Chiefs GM Brett Veach feels 'good' about contract negotiations with Chris Jones: 'A lot of time before camp'

Around the NFL

A major catalyst to Kansas City's burgeoning dynasty, Chris Jones would like some security as he approaches the final year of his current contract.

It's the reasoning behind the All-Pro's absence from the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp this past week, but general manager Brett Veach believes they're in a good spot with the star defensive lineman.

"We have great communication and there's a lot of time before camp," Veach said at Thursday's championship ring ceremony, via Harold R. Kuntz of FOX 4 News Kansas City. "[I] feel good about where we're going to be with Chris. We'll get to celebrate tonight and have a good time, break tomorrow, and I'm sure we'll have great dialogue from now to the start of training camp and look forward to Chris being here not just for next year, but for a long time."

Jones is eyeing a new deal following what was arguably his best season in 2022. The seven-year veteran matched a career-high 15.5 sacks to go along with 29 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed. After a stellar performance in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Jones' presence and leadership were paramount in the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Jones has already made it clear that he wants to be a Chief for the remainder of his career after earning his second Super Bowl ring with the club. His current deal stands at seventh in total value ($80 million) and average annual value ($20 million), numbers that are certain to rise after an unmistakably great season.

Asked about the ongoing situation as the team concluded minicamp, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wasn't bothered by Jones' absence, adding that he expects him at training camp.

Veach wouldn't commit to a specific deadline for nailing down a new contract for Jones, but remained confident because of their relationship over the past seven years.

"Not really," Veach said. "Listen, we have a long history together and we have a great relationship with his agent. I mean, these things usually get worked out right before [or] right during the first start of camp so we anticipate the same, and we'll see how it goes."

Chiefs players are set to report for training camp on the week of July 17.

