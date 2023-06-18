Chiefs GM Brett Veach feels 'good' about contract negotiations with Chris Jones: 'A lot of time before camp'

Jones has already made it clear that he wants to be a Chief for the remainder of his career after earning his second Super Bowl ring with the club. His current deal stands at seventh in total value ($80 million) and average annual value ($20 million), numbers that are certain to rise after an unmistakably great season.

Asked about the ongoing situation as the team concluded minicamp, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wasn't bothered by Jones' absence, adding that he expects him at training camp.

Veach wouldn't commit to a specific deadline for nailing down a new contract for Jones, but remained confident because of their relationship over the past seven years.

"Not really," Veach said. "Listen, we have a long history together and we have a great relationship with his agent. I mean, these things usually get worked out right before [or] right during the first start of camp so we anticipate the same, and we'll see how it goes."