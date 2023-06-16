Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII championship rings commemorating second title in four years

The Chiefs' rings were earned in February by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, to capture the franchise's third Super Bowl victory, and second in just the last four years. Mahomes was recognized for the second time as a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player that day, throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns with just six incompletions. He also scrambled for 44 yards despite dealing with a high ankle sprain that lingered throughout the postseason.

Kelce shined alongside Mahomes in the Super Bowl as he often does, catching all six of his targets for 81 yards and a score, and linebacker Nick Bolton helped shift the balance with his scoop-and-score on a Jalen Hurts fumble.

Those standouts were all in attendance Thursday night, as were former members of the Chiefs such as Eric Bieniemy, now an offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders.

"Obviously, every team is different," Mahomes told Chadiha ahead of the event. "We don't have all the same guys back this next year. So, I'm going to enjoy this moment with them. It's gonna be a heck of a night, and we're going to be able to tell these stories forever."

The Chiefs' gathering to receive the rings followed the final session of their mandatory minicamp. With both the offseason program and the distribution of well-earned bling now behind them, the goal turns to having a successful training camp and gearing up for a title defense.