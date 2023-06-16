Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII championship rings commemorating second title in four years

Four months after their Super Bowl LVII triumph, the Chiefs officially have their rings.
The team held a ceremony in Kansas City on Thursday night to distribute the commemorative jewelry among players, coaches and staff.
"What I'm most excited to see is their expression when they receive their new rings," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha on NFL Total Access during the pre-ceremony red carpet arrival. "Because the rings are absolutely spectacular. But it's also a chance for us to properly celebrate our Super Bowl victory right. Three years ago when we won Super Bowl LIV, we didn't have a chance to do this. We had a socially distanced ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium, which was special in its own right. But tonight's going to be a huge party."
Team president Mark Donovan also spoke to Chadiha about involving quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in the ring's conception.
"We had a good conversation with Patrick and Travis," he said. "We just wanted them to see it, what our initial designs were. We actually got it down to two before we talked to them. And then they gave us great input and, you know, they're both stylish guys. So, we took it to heart and we actually made some changes based on their input. I know that they'll be excited, and they're very excited to show their teammates."
Made up of 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds and 35 custom-cut genuine rubies with an approximate weight of 16.10 total carats, according to the team's website, the rings revealed on Thursday were painstakingly crafted to honor both the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory and the franchise's history.
The ring top, which is modeled after the bird's-eye view of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, can be removed and converted into a pendant.
A miniature, yellow-gold version of the stadium showing the number of Lombardi Trophies won during the recipient's time spent with the team is visible within once the top is removed. A quote from team founder Lamar Hunt -- "Arrowhead Stadium is my favorite place on earth" -- encircles the stadium.
Other features of the ring include head coach Andy Reid's motto, "EDGE," written on the interior of the ring, and "CHIEFS KINGDOM" written in yellow gold along the right side to pay tribute to Kansas City's loyal fanbase.
"Jostens is proud to once again be trusted by the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate another historic milestone for their franchise. It is an honor to continue to grow the partnership between our organizations," Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division said, per a release from BZA Public Relations on behalf of the Chiefs. "The Chiefs Super Bowl LVII ring features thoughtful details and incredible craftsmanship. This ring captures their unique championship story and commemorates the team's third Super Bowl victory."
The Chiefs' rings were earned in February by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, to capture the franchise's third Super Bowl victory, and second in just the last four years. Mahomes was recognized for the second time as a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player that day, throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns with just six incompletions. He also scrambled for 44 yards despite dealing with a high ankle sprain that lingered throughout the postseason.
Kelce shined alongside Mahomes in the Super Bowl as he often does, catching all six of his targets for 81 yards and a score, and linebacker Nick Bolton helped shift the balance with his scoop-and-score on a Jalen Hurts fumble.
Those standouts were all in attendance Thursday night, as were former members of the Chiefs such as Eric Bieniemy, now an offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders.
"Obviously, every team is different," Mahomes told Chadiha ahead of the event. "We don't have all the same guys back this next year. So, I'm going to enjoy this moment with them. It's gonna be a heck of a night, and we're going to be able to tell these stories forever."
The Chiefs' gathering to receive the rings followed the final session of their mandatory minicamp. With both the offseason program and the distribution of well-earned bling now behind them, the goal turns to having a successful training camp and gearing up for a title defense.
That quest for a back-to-back Super Bowl -- and another ring ceremony this time next year -- kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7, when Kansas City hosts the Detroit Lions to open the NFL's regular season.