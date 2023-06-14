Chiefs TE Travis Kelce plans on playing 'until the wheels fall off' as he enters 11th season

Travis Kelce isn't planning to hang his cleats up any time soon but, at 33 years old, the retirement topic will come up each year.
Entering his 11th season, Kelce was asked Tuesday at the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp how long he plans to play.
"Until the wheels fall off, baby," he said, via Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. "I love this game, man. I know I'm going to miss it when I'm done playing. I hear you on that, and that's a business decision I'm sure I'll have to make at some point in my life, but for right now, I'm in this building wanting to win football games, man."
Turning 34 in October, Kelce remains the NFL's top tight end. He's coming off his seventh consecutive 1,000-plus-yard season and eighth straight Pro Bowl selection. Last year, his 1,338 yards receiving were 424 more than anyone else at the position.
The four-time All-Pro said he's found a good balance between his off-field ventures and preparing for the season.
"I just love the game," Kelce said. "I think that kind of keeps me living [like] a young, fun-loving football player, you know? I get to play a game for a living at the age of 33, 34, and I don't want to lose that. I don't want to lose that excitement that I had for the game when I was a kid, and every single day I get to come in with the best team, the best players, the best coaches in the world -- so, it makes it easier if you just come in here and enjoy it."
Kelce currently sits fourth all-time in receiving yards among tight ends, 4,783 yards behind Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who tops the list. Unless the wheels fall off soon, it's a number within Kelce's reach.