Around the NFL

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was never 'down and out' during injury-plagued 2022 season

Published: Jun 13, 2023 at 07:45 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire struggled through a season of inefficiency and injuries during his third year, his worst yet as a pro.

His performance led the Chiefs to decline his fifth-year option over the offseason, but Edwards-Helaire doesn't look back on his down 2022 as a reason to stay down.

"You can't really, you know, shoot for the stars if you're not aiming for the things in order to get to the stars," Edwards-Helaire said Tuesday, per the team transcript. "So you've got to go through some planets and other things in order to get to where you're trying to go. There were some things, some trials and tribulations throughout that time but it was never just down and out. I was just doing the things I needed to do in the building (and) outside the building in order to get to the position that I am today as far as practicing."

Related Links

CEH's greatest trial last season was his Week 11 high ankle sprain, but he was running into trouble before sustaining that injury, which kept him out the rest of the season despite Kansas City activating him from injured reserve in advance of its Super Bowl victory.

Edwards-Helaire started the team's first six games of the season and did score seven total touchdowns, but that was somewhat a byproduct of the Chiefs' high-powered offense. The third-year back warranted over 10 carries in a game just once while averaging 42.7 rushing yards as the RB1.

Head coach Andy Reid then elected to entrust the starting role to seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco in Week 7, and he hardly looked back. While Pacheco saw his star rise, leading all Chiefs RBs with 830 rushing yards and becoming the go-to back down the stretch, Edwards-Helaire's star dimmed considerably. The veteran runner had just 11 total touches in the four games before his injury once Pacheco took over.

Pacheco is roundly considered to be the team's lead back heading into 2023 considering how the 2022 season ended. Still, Edwards-Helaire will be a valuable source of information for the second-year RB, especially considering his downturn following a promising rookie season of his own.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 803 yards and had 36 passes in 2020 with Kansas City. He's seen both totals drop in each of his two subsequent seasons, down to 302 rushing yards and 17 receptions last year.

"I would say things get slightly more difficult in the fact that people just watch a little bit more film," Edwards-Helaire said regarding his advice for Pacheco. "You have more film, it's not like people (are) going and watching college film on you. But, even with that case it's yeah, it gets a little difficult but he's also learning. Like, this is not a place that you come in and it's your first year and you're rolling and then we just kind of, 'OK, he's straight.' We go in, we bounce things off of each other as far as the things that he may feel he needs to work on."

As Pacheco looks to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump, Edwards-Helaire will look to overcome last year and stay healthy. Together with fellow veteran Jerick McKinnon, he will round out the top three slots in Kansas City's RB room.

It might not be the lead position Edwards-Helaire is used to, but Reid has rarely utilized a full-on workhorse running back in recent years, instead electing to highlight specialties like he did with McKinnon's career-high 56 catches in 2022. All of the runners will get work, and it's even more important they're ready when their number is called as Kansas City adjusts to an overhaul at wide receiver for a second straight year.

"Just with OTAs we were laughing today, I'm like, 'Man I don't mind taking half as many reps in OTAs,'" Edwards-Helaire said. "We don't have pads on, but you know, once camp comes, we're going to need that three, four-headed monster. Because that's just what it is because it's a 17-game season and as we can tell, man, the running back position is not getting loved like it has been. So, the only thing we can do is kind of gel as a unit and move that way and try to be a powerhouse."

Related Content

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson attends minicamp, will be at training camp with or without new deal

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back in uniform for Minnesota's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping voluntary organized team activities earlier this offseason, and he plans to report to July's training camp with or without a new contract.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Shaquil Barrett being at practice less than two months after death of daughter: 'I'm sure it's not easy'

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles lauded Pro Bowl OLB Shaquil Barrett's fortitude as he attended Tuesday's minicamp practice.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell can see retaining Danielle Hunter as 'real outcome' despite trade rumors

Danielle Hunter's future in Minnesota is in jeopardy, and he could become the latest Vikings veteran to pack his bags for a new destination. It's not guaranteed, though, at least not in the eyes of coach Kevin O'Connell.

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow gives title of NFL's best QB to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the one to knock off'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is among the best in the NFL at his position, but when asked who ranks as QB1, the Cincinnati star gave that mantle to Patrick Mahomes.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to find new team, wants to find 'right fit'

After being released by the Vikings, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to sign with a team and wants to find the "right fit."

news

Stefon Diggs not at Bills mandatory minicamp; HC Sean McDermott 'very concerned' over absence

With mandatory minicamp kicking off on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present and head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" with Diggs' absence.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Odell Beckham a 'full-go' for practice, but will have ramp-up period

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee) is a full-go and will participate in practice.

news

George Kittle not worried about 49ers' QB situation: 'We have a chance to win a lot of football games'

With questions at quarterback heading into the 2023 season, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle joined "Good Morning Football" to discuss where the team stands with training camp around the corner.

news

Jaguars exploring Daytona International Speedway as possible venue during stadium renovations

Ladies and gentlemen, lace your cleats? It's possible that if the Jacksonville Jaguars relocate for home games during proposed renovations to TIAA Bank Field, they could end up playing at Daytona International Speedway.

news

Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has backed off his trade request and is now excited about his move to the right side of the line.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More