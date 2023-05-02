Chiefs not expected to exercise fifth-year option on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Last month general manager Brett Veach said he was undecided on whether to pick up Edward-Helaire's option, opting to wait until after the draft. Ahead of May 2's deadline, K.C. made the call.

"We're excited though for Clyde this season," Veach told reporters Monday. "He was actually the first guy I saw in the building today, in tremendous shape. He's a good football player. He's going to help us out here, again, with these guys. We have a list of things to do with a bunch of these guys, and now that the draft is officially ended in the next coming weeks now's the time we go through all that stuff and start making our plans for the future.