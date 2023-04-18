Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WRs Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney: 'It's important they continue to grow'

Gone is JuJu Smith-Schuster , who led the Chiefs in receiving in 2022, and Mecole Hardman , a key member of the corps the past four seasons. Instead of dipping heavily into free agency for answers at the position, K.C. is counting on growth from Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to fill more significant roles in 2023.

"I think it's important that they continue to grow -- both of them," coach Andy Reid said Monday at the opening of the offseason program. "You know, KT (Kadarius Toney), he's not like a seasoned veteran in the league. He's still relatively young guy and young in this offense so growth will be important, how they handle this offseason (and) how they handle training camp and that whole workload that comes with it. But I'm expecting good things from them, for sure. They're wired the right way and they've just got to keep improving and develop that relationship with (Patrick Mahomes)."