Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he'll be Chiefs' 'worst enemy' when he plays them in 2023, plans to retire after 2025

Tyreek Hill has started the countdown for his return to Arrowhead Stadium -- and the conclusion of his NFL playing days.
The Miami Dolphins' All-Pro wide receiver couldn't help but hype up what's sure to be a much-anticipated return to play the host Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, but Hill also revealed he intends to hang up the cleats after the 2025 season during a recent appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB.
"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?" Hill told his former Chiefs teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter, via FanNation. "Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."
Traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 campaign, Hill knows he and the Fins are headed to KC this upcoming season, but cannot quite circle a date on the calendar as times and dates for the 2023 schedule have yet to be announced -- just opponents. However, Hill is somewhat surprisingly circling the end of his contract as to when he wants to call it a career.
"I'm going for 10, man," Hill said in reference to 10 career seasons. "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.
"So I really want to get into like the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that and that's kind of what I'm doing right now. I'm using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn't launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I'm gonna just sign like different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors."
The 29-year-old Hill will be just 31 in the 2025 season. He signed a four-year, $120 million deal with Miami subsequent to Kansas City trading him. However, there is a potential out after 2025 and the Dolphins would save $45 million on the salary cap by releasing him, and would take a $56.3 million cap hit by keeping him under his current terms.
Still, the fleet-footed Hill is in prime form, having produced career highs of 170 targets, 119 receptions and 1,710 yards receiving in his first season in Mike McDaniel's offense.
Hill spoke plainly that he wanted a major pay increase in the 2022 offseason and that's what led to his KC departure.
"[Christian Kirk] signed the deal [with the Jacksonville Jaguars] and like he surpassed me and I'm like, bro, I compete on the field and I also compete on the business out of this, too," Hill said in reference to Kirk's four-year, $72 million deal that truly kicked off a high-dollar '22 offseason for wideouts. "So, I'm not going to let Christian Kirk have a higher contract than me. I'm not. I'm just not."
Thus, Hill got his big-money deal. He had already won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. And now he's adding numbers to a potential Hall of Fame resume. Perhaps that's why one of the NFL's fastest players has the finish line in sight. There are no guarantees, of course, that his plan will come to fruition. One certainty is that the Dolphins are traveling to face the Chiefs in the 2023 season, with the Cheetah planning to run roughshod over his former squad.