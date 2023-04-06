Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he'll be Chiefs' 'worst enemy' when he plays them in 2023, plans to retire after 2025

"I'm going for 10, man," Hill said in reference to 10 career seasons. "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.

"So I really want to get into like the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that and that's kind of what I'm doing right now. I'm using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn't launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I'm gonna just sign like different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors."

The 29-year-old Hill will be just 31 in the 2025 season. He signed a four-year, $120 million deal with Miami subsequent to Kansas City trading him. However, there is a potential out after 2025 and the Dolphins would save $45 million on the salary cap by releasing him, and would take a $56.3 million cap hit by keeping him under his current terms.

Still, the fleet-footed Hill is in prime form, having produced career highs of 170 targets, 119 receptions and 1,710 yards receiving in his first season in Mike McDaniel's offense.

Hill spoke plainly that he wanted a major pay increase in the 2022 offseason and that's what led to his KC departure.

"[Christian Kirk] signed the deal [with the Jacksonville Jaguars] and like he surpassed me and I'm like, bro, I compete on the field and I also compete on the business out of this, too," Hill said in reference to Kirk's four-year, $72 million deal that truly kicked off a high-dollar '22 offseason for wideouts. "So, I'm not going to let Christian Kirk have a higher contract than me. I'm not. I'm just not."