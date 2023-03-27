Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on QB Tua Tagovailoa's potential for next season: 'I can see a hunger in him'

Tagovailoa, who started a total of 13 games during the 2022 season, threw for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. But the 25-year-old suffered two concussions that required him to be placed in the protocol for five games, including the Dolphins' postseason matchup.

Considering the severity of those injuries, there was speculation on what the future would hold for him. However, McDaniel was brimming with optimism when speaking to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Sunday at the Annual League Meeting, and explained how Tagovailoa has been progressing over the offseason.

"He's doing great," McDaniel said of Tagovailoa. "He's had a really good offseason with his family and training and positioning himself to feel good moving forward. He's very healthy, vibrant, and I can see a hunger in him that I'm excited to watch play out."

Miami has placed all of its confidence in Tagovailoa, and McDaniel reinforced that.