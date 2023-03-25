Chiefs' Andy Reid expects WR Skyy Moore to 'step up'; Patrick Mahomes to keep rehabbing ankle

It's a tall task for Moore, who is entering his second season. Moore didn't get a lot of action as a rookie due to a deep WR depth chart that included Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Smith-Schuster and Hardman. With Smith-Shuster and Hardman now gone, Reid is looking for bigger production from the 2022 second-round pick.

Moore played in 19 games (three starts) last season, including playoffs and contributed 27 receptions for 267 yards and one touchdown, which he saved for the Super Bowl.

With players like Moore needing to step up, Reid is expecting Patrick Mahomes to continue the success he's had with new faces every season. The head coach provided an update on Mahomes' ankle, injured during a grueling playoff run, as well.

"He didn't have to get anything done. He's doing good, he feels good," Reid said. "This time, he jumped right back into workouts and working the ankle, rehabbing the ankle. He's lifting and running the parts that he could run, and he didn't miss a beat on that."

With Mahomes trending in the right direction heading into training camp, Kansas City could still add another new face or veteran pass catcher to its roster alongside Moore. One possible name to watch in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents is his No. 9 ranked player, Odell Beckham.