Around the NFL

Chiefs' Matt Nagy excited for Kadarius Toney to build rapport with Patrick Mahomes: 'We all see what he can do'

Published: Jun 03, 2023 at 07:17 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

It's not quite the departure of Tyreek Hill in 2022, but the Chiefs once again have a need for newer names to step up in the receiver room.

Matt Nagy, who joined Kansas City last year as the quarterbacks coach and now serves as offensive coordinator, is looking forward to Kadarius Toney potentially being one of them as he continues working alongside Patrick Mahomes.

"I think we all see what he can do when the football's in his hands," Nagy said, per the team transcript. "Again, same type of deal, he comes over halfway through the season, it's a whole new offense, he's got to learn the ins and outs, and so you have that point and he was able to do that and it's exciting now for us to be able to take that to year two and build that relationship with Pat. But he's super talented with the football in his hands and he's been that way his entire life in his football career."

Related Links

Although the Chiefs used a second-round pick on Rashee Rice and added Richie James and Justin Watson over the offseason to compensate for Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster finding homes elsewhere, Toney is the holdover piece from last year's roster with the most tantalizing potential yet to be unlocked.

A first-round pick just two years ago, Toney had the makings of a steal when he wore out his welcome with the Giants and found himself traded to Kansas City last October.

The Chiefs offense already operated as a well-oiled machine before his arrival, though, and as Nagy mentioned, finding one's place in such a system takes time.

Toney appeared in seven regular-season games for K.C. with 14 catches, 171 yards and two touchdowns. He added another seven receptions and a score in three postseason games, but he saved his best play for his final touch of the year.

Super Bowl LVII hung in the balance with just over 10 minutes remaining and the Chiefs leading, 28-27. Then, Toney escaped a wall consisting of half the Eagles' special-team unit to take a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return back to Philadelphia's 5-yard line. The Chiefs scored three plays later, their last TD of the 38-35 win.

The playmaking ability Toney displayed there, as well as in his limited touches while still establishing familiarity with the offense, is cause for optimism that he'll put it all together with a whole offseason to build chemistry. Not only should another year of playbook install make a difference on scripted plays, but Toney's quickness pairs perfectly with Mahomes, an improvisational wizard known to conjure positive plays out of thin air.

Toney will likely take starting snaps alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Rice and Skyy Moore also factoring in heavily. It'll be one of Kansas City's most unproven WR groups of the Mahomes era.

That leaves things wide open for Toney to make his mark -- and Nagy, among others, knows what he can do given a little bit of space.

Related Content

news

RB James Conner doesn't care if nobody believes in Cardinals: Exciting part is to 'prove people wrong'

Facing an uphill climb to contention after a 4-13 season, Cardinals running back James Conner finds it exciting that nobody seems to believe in Arizona.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023

In a career that's already seen him traded thrice, Yannick Ngakoue is hoping to land with a contender that can provide him some stability.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (ACL) feels he'll be ready to play in 2023 season opener vs. Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping for a Week 1 return in 2023 following an ACL tear that cut his season short last December.

news

Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson is the veteran presence in a young secondary, but the veteran says rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are keeping him youthful entering Year 13.

news

Patrick Queen sees Ravens declining fifth-year option as 'blessing in disguise'

Despite Ravens GM Eric DeCosta insisting the team still wants Patrick Queen around long-term, signs indicate it could be the LB's final year in Charm City. Queen said on Thursday he's not fretting about the future.

news

Amid trade rumors, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson wants to remain in Miami

Despite trade rumors swirling this offseason, Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson says he wants to stay in Miami.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants to have Aaron Donald-like impact, no longer concerned with sack numbers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says he wants to have an Aaron Donald-like impact heading into the 2023 season.

news

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill

Despite providing promising bursts in his rookie campaign, Greg Dulcich's first season was ultimately derailed by injuries and offensive struggles for the Denver Broncos. None of the Dulcich optimism has dimmed in the infant days of the Sean Payton era, though.

news

Bears' Khalil Herbert on competition at running back: 'Obviously, I want to be the starter'

Bears running back Khalil Herbert is hoping to assert himself as Chicago's starter after the team added three more RBs in the wake of David Montgomery's exit.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More