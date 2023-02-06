Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, place WR Mecole Hardman on IR

CEH returned to practice on Jan. 17, opening his window for a potential playoff return. K.C. kept the back on the shelf through the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

His return for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles gives the Chiefs another dual-threat option out of the backfield. If CEH is active for the game, it would be a surprise to see him cut heavily into Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon's snaps on the big stage, as Kansas City has found a balance out of their backfield during their playoff run.

Hardman wasn't expected to play in the Super Bowl after aggravating his pelvis injury in the AFC title game and his move to IR makes it official. Hardman played in just eight regular season games before returning from the pelvis injury against the Bengals.