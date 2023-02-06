Around the NFL

Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, place WR Mecole Hardman on IR

Published: Feb 06, 2023 at 01:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday ahead of Super Bowl LVII and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on IR.

Edwards-Helaire had been on the shelf since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The former first-round pick started the first six games of the season but saw his snaps dwindle before the injury as rookie Isiah Pacheco surged to the forefront of the Chiefs' rushing offense.

CEH returned to practice on Jan. 17, opening his window for a potential playoff return. K.C. kept the back on the shelf through the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

His return for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles gives the Chiefs another dual-threat option out of the backfield. If CEH is active for the game, it would be a surprise to see him cut heavily into Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon's snaps on the big stage, as Kansas City has found a balance out of their backfield during their playoff run.

Hardman wasn't expected to play in the Super Bowl after aggravating his pelvis injury in the AFC title game and his move to IR makes it official. Hardman played in just eight regular season games before returning from the pelvis injury against the Bengals.

He caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four TDs and added 20 carries for 125 yards and two more scores in the regular season. The wideout's absence will sap some speed and creativity for the Chiefs' offense as it looks to pressure a stout Eagles defense.

