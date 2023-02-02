Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Mecole Hardman unlikely to play in Super Bowl LVII; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney optimistic

The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, but they likely won't have one of their more experienced pass-catchers.

Mecole Hardman (pelvis) did not participate in Kansas City's Thursday practice, and head coach Andy Reid told reporters, "I doubt he'll make the Super Bowl."

After missing every game from Week 9 through the Divisional Round, Hardman was able to play 15 offensive snaps in the AFC Championship Game, catching two passes for 10 yards and running twice for seven yards. Unfortunately, it appears that is where his season will end.

Two other key playmakers at receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring), received more hopeful outlooks as they work their way toward being ready to play next weekend. Reid expressed optimism both will be able to play, adding Smith-Schuster is "in a good place."

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, remains on track to start in Super Bowl LVII against the NFC champion Eagles, telling reporters he came out feeling fine following the AFC title game despite appearing to aggravate his high ankle sprain.

"I don't think I had any step backwards," Mahomes said.

Mahomes put together an excellent performance even while dealing with the ankle ailment, completing 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, and picking up a crucial first down with his legs in the final seconds of win over the Bengals.