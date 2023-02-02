Around the NFL

Eagles will wear home green jerseys, Chiefs will be in white for Super Bowl LVII 

Published: Feb 02, 2023 at 12:39 PM
It is over a week until the big day when the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but we already what both teams will be wearing.

The Eagles posted to social media this week that, as the home team, they have chosen to rep green jerseys for the biggest matchup of the year.

Philadelphia has worn green uniforms in all three of its prior Super Bowl appearances. The Eagles' first appearance was in Super Bowl XV in 1980 versus the Oakland Raiders when they lost 27-10. In 2004 Philadelphia faced off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX and lost 24-21. However, years later, in 2017, the Eagles won their first and only Super Bowl, a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Now the team will once again wear their most traditional uniform.

With the choice being made by the Eagles, this means that as the designated road team, the Chiefs will be wearing white jerseys. The last time the Chiefs made it this far was in 2020 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV and wore their red jerseys. In fact, the Chiefs have worn red uniforms in each of their last three Super Bowl appearances (IV, LIV and LV), winning two of those games. The last time Kansas City wore white was in Super Bowl I versus the Green Bay Packers, and it lost 35-10. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also never played a playoff game in a white jersey, including his two Super Bowl appearances.

Teams wearing white jerseys have won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls, with the exception of the Green Bay Packers' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, the Eagles' win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII and the Chiefs' win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

