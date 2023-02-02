Eagles will wear home green jerseys, Chiefs will be in white for Super Bowl LVII 

With the choice being made by the Eagles, this means that as the designated road team, the Chiefs will be wearing white jerseys. The last time the Chiefs made it this far was in 2020 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV and wore their red jerseys. In fact, the Chiefs have worn red uniforms in each of their last three Super Bowl appearances (IV, LIV and LV), winning two of those games. The last time Kansas City wore white was in Super Bowl I versus the Green Bay Packers, and it lost 35-10. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also never played a playoff game in a white jersey, including his two Super Bowl appearances.