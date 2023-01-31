Andy Reid on facing Eagles in Super Bowl LVII: 'You try to blank out all the hype that goes with the game'

"Yeah so, I think we both -- listen, it was 14 years, so that's a long time to be some place and they were 14 great years, I loved every minute of it," Reid said. "It was -- (Eagles owner) Jeffrey Lurie is a phenomenal owner and did a great job for me, my family, everything. But it got to that point. They needed -- I thought it would be good, and Jeffrey felt this way, would it be good for them and would it be good for me. And I appreciated his feeling on that. And we left with a ton of respect for each other. I think he does a heck of a job. (Eagles general manager) Howie Roseman was also a part of that -- he was involved. And I'm so happy for him. I don't think he gets near enough credit for what he's been able to do for that team -- and replenishing. I love Philadelphia, love the city. I've been blessed, blessed to be in three phenomenal places in the NFL. And I'm loving every minute in Kansas City."