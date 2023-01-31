Andy Reid on facing Eagles in Super Bowl LVII: 'You try to blank out all the hype that goes with the game'

In case you weren't yet aware: Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs will take on Andy Reid's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Super Bowl.
It's one of the blaring storylines of Super Bowl LVII we will be reminded about continuously between now and kickoff on Feb. 12.
Reid was asked Monday, the day after knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, whether facing Philly -- and the emotional connections that come with that -- makes it more challenging to prepare than if it were a different opponent from a different city.
"I think, when you really cut to the chase on it, they're a really good football team and so, I think that's where the energy goes because really when it's kickoff, you're playing that team," Reid said. "It's the players that you're going against and the coaches and so the uniform, (and) all that's not where your mind's at. Your minds at making sure you have a solid game plan and that you come out and you can perform to the best of our ability. That's I think where the major focus goes, and you try to -- it doesn't matter who you're playing -- you try to blank out all the hype that goes with the game. It's a pretty big game for everybody, you guys included, it's a big, big deal. It's the Super Bowl. But you try to blank that out and make sure that you're getting the game plan -- what really matters -- together."
Reid coached the Eagles for 14 seasons, generating a 130-93-1 record, including a trip to the Super Bowl, but never took the Lombardi Trophy home to Philly. He's mentioned many times in the past that both sides decided at the end of the 2012 season a fresh start would be beneficial for all involved after a 4-12 campaign.
"Yeah so, I think we both -- listen, it was 14 years, so that's a long time to be some place and they were 14 great years, I loved every minute of it," Reid said. "It was -- (Eagles owner) Jeffrey Lurie is a phenomenal owner and did a great job for me, my family, everything. But it got to that point. They needed -- I thought it would be good, and Jeffrey felt this way, would it be good for them and would it be good for me. And I appreciated his feeling on that. And we left with a ton of respect for each other. I think he does a heck of a job. (Eagles general manager) Howie Roseman was also a part of that -- he was involved. And I'm so happy for him. I don't think he gets near enough credit for what he's been able to do for that team -- and replenishing. I love Philadelphia, love the city. I've been blessed, blessed to be in three phenomenal places in the NFL. And I'm loving every minute in Kansas City."
Reid took over the Chiefs in 2013 and has compiled a 117-45 record, including a Super Bowl win and three AFC Championship victories. Kansas City has missed the playoffs just once in Reid's tenure and earned five consecutive home AFC title game berths.
Reid will be the fifth head coach to face a former team he helmed in the Super Bowl, joining Seattle's Pete Carroll (Patriots), Tampa Bay's Jon Gruden (Raiders), Atlanta's Dan Reeves (Broncos) and New York Jets' Weeb Ewbank (Colts). The previous four went 2-2 versus their former club.