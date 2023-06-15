Around the NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes DT Chris Jones will be at training camp after missing minicamp

Published: Jun 15, 2023 at 02:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did not appear at the team's mandatory minicamp practice this week.

Jones' absence can be boiled down to a simple conclusion: He'd like a contract extension. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is aware of this, and isn't bothered by Jones' absence.

"So, Chris wasn't here," Reid said on Thursday. "Kinda like last year, same type of deal. That's his choice. So, he chose not to be here. I'm sure he'll be at training camp."

Jones' desires aren't difficult to identify. Jones posted a video with a not-so-subtle message to the Chiefs this week, a clip of him sacking Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins and celebrating by making it rain imaginary dollars.

Related Links

He's entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million extension signed in 2020, and is set to make $19.5 million in base salary. But Jones doesn't have any security beyond this season, turns 29 in July, and wants to cash in with one more big contract before that is no longer possible.

Reid is leaving the finances to the folks in the front office. His message to Jones is simple: "Make sure you're in shape" if and when he arrives for training camp.

"Yeah, I don't even deal with it. I let (Chiefs general manager) Brett (Veach) and his group deal with it," Reid said. "If you're there, you're there, and if you're not, we keep going. It's one of those deals. They'll work all that out. They're communicating, so that's important."

It sounds as if Reid isn't losing sleep over Jones' status, and because fines for absences are left to the team's discretion, it's not guaranteed the Chiefs are docking Jones for not being in Kansas City for the June sessions. Jones has done enough in his career to earn a pass regarding fines, if the Chiefs are willing to give him one.

This appears to be a matter of hammering out numbers and details of an extension for a player who had an excellent season in 2022, recorded a crucial sack in the AFC Championship Game and helped the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years. Kansas City doesn't have a ton of cap room to work with at the moment -- less than $1 million, in fact -- but they likely don't need to be convinced of Jones' value to the team in 2023.

It should only be a matter of time before this issue is resolved and Jones is back to work.

Related Content

news

Titans QB Malik Willis makes minicamp surge to be QB2 over Will Levis: 'I don't really get into all that. I just try to go to work every day.'

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis says he's not worried about the team's depth chart entering his second season.

news

Packers LB Rashan Gary maintaining leadership role amid ACL rehab

Rashan Gary has yet to receive an expected return date as he rehabs the torn ACL he suffered last season, but the Packers pass rusher continuing to be a vocal leader at practice.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos DC Vance Joseph aims to follow Wade Phillips' trail in return to Denver

Being back in Denver since his firing in 2018, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph says the team parting ways with him "was never personal."

news

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson says new kickoff rule won't change his approach

Following the NFL's rule change that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs, Falcons returner Cordarrelle Patterson isn't fretting how much the rule change will thwart his chances to add to his all-time mark of nine TD returns.

news

Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson expects 'big jump' from George Pickens in Year 2

Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson details what it will take for George Pickens to make the figurative leap in Year 2 after a highlight-filled rookie season.

news

QB Justin Herbert on possibly staging hold-in during Chargers' training camp: 'We'll see'

As Justin Herbert and the Chargers continue to work towards a contract extension for the QB, Herbert was asked Wednesday whether he could stage a hold-in during camp if the sides can't hammer out an extension, saying "We'll see."

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams supports Brandon Staley playing him Week 18: 'That's what we get paid to do'

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams spoke to media for the first time since a Week 18 injury knocked him out of Los Angeles' playoff run. Despite how it ended, the star wideout backs head coach Brandon Staley's decision.

news

WR Jahan Dotson thinks Commanders' QB situation is 'settled': 'Sam Howell's gonna be our guy'

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson believes Washington's quarterback situation is settled midway through June, with second-year quarterback Sam Howell set to become QB1.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins holding out hope for Dalvin Cook return: 'Maybe there's an outside chance'

Dalvin Cook's quarterback for the past five years, Kirk Cousins, is still holding out hope that there's a chance of a Vikings reunion before the 2023 season commences.

news

Chargers' Austin Ekeler on RB market, franchise tags: It's 'tough for me to accept'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is locked in with Los Angeles for one more season after his search for better value in the trade market turned up empty, but the star player still has a tough time accepting the rampant devaluation of his position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More