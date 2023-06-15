Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes DT Chris Jones will be at training camp after missing minicamp

He's entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million extension signed in 2020, and is set to make $19.5 million in base salary. But Jones doesn't have any security beyond this season, turns 29 in July, and wants to cash in with one more big contract before that is no longer possible.

Reid is leaving the finances to the folks in the front office. His message to Jones is simple: "Make sure you're in shape" if and when he arrives for training camp.

"Yeah, I don't even deal with it. I let (Chiefs general manager) Brett (Veach) and his group deal with it," Reid said. "If you're there, you're there, and if you're not, we keep going. It's one of those deals. They'll work all that out. They're communicating, so that's important."

It sounds as if Reid isn't losing sleep over Jones' status, and because fines for absences are left to the team's discretion, it's not guaranteed the Chiefs are docking Jones for not being in Kansas City for the June sessions. Jones has done enough in his career to earn a pass regarding fines, if the Chiefs are willing to give him one.

This appears to be a matter of hammering out numbers and details of an extension for a player who had an excellent season in 2022, recorded a crucial sack in the AFC Championship Game and helped the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years. Kansas City doesn't have a ton of cap room to work with at the moment -- less than $1 million, in fact -- but they likely don't need to be convinced of Jones' value to the team in 2023.