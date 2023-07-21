State of the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes and Co. set to pursue Super Bowl repeat

... find somebody other than Travis Kelce to catch the football? The Chiefs led the NFL in points, total yards and passing yards in 2022. The Chiefs have had a top five scoring offense in four of Mahomes' five seasons as a starter; they finished sixth in scoring in 2020. So, perhaps it really doesn't matter who is catching the ball. I mean, Kelce has been amazing. He had 110 receptions, 1,338 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in 2022. He has 507 receptions over the last five seasons, second in the NFL behind Davante Adams. The Chiefs lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency. JuJu led Chiefs wide receivers with 78 receptions and 933 yards in 2022. Hardman had four touchdowns. I know there will be those who might favor Kadarius Toney. The team acquired him before the trade deadline last fall and he went on to make some huge plays in the playoffs. But the guy I'm interested in is Skyy Moore, a 2022 second-round pick. He's going to be living in the slot and he could end up being a huge breakout receiver for the Chiefs.