State of the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals: Super Bowl or bust for Joe Burrow and company

Will the Bengals be able to ...

... boast the best receiving trio in the NFL? If there is one thing the Bengals players don't seem to be shy about, it's boasting. And why should they be? Cincinnati is the only NFL team to have three receivers reach the 1,500-yard threshold since the 2021 season (Ja'Marr Chase has more than 2,500); remarkably, Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd all have also topped 10 receiving TDs in that span. You do have to wonder if this is going to be the last ride for the group, with Higgins and Boyd each heading into a contract season. (I'm sure Cincinnati really wants to extend Higgins, just like I would love to lock down a bunch of Elly De La Cruz rookie cards. But sometimes the price is a little high.) Still, that's next year. This year, the Bengals are loaded.