State of the 2023 Baltimore Ravens: Will Lamar Jackson and Co. get over the playoff hump?

2023 VIPs

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson. Jackson's new five-year, $260 million contract made him the league's highest-paid player with an average annual value of $52 million. He received the largest signing bonus ($72.5 million) in league history. As I mentioned before, the good news is that he's locked in for the next five years. The contract negotiations kind of hung over the team for a while. The unanimous 2019 MVP is now signed and ready to go.

Projected 2023 MVP: Jackson. We've seen what he means to this team and how different the Ravens look when he's not on the field. He's missed five games in each of the last two seasons. The Ravens were in first place in the AFC North in 2021 when Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Week 14. They finished in last place in the division that year. The Ravens again floundered without him late last season but still managed to make the playoffs. Since Jackson became the starter in 2018, the Ravens have gone 45-16 with him and 4-8 without him in regular-season games. Baltimore has averaged 28 points per game with him, which would rank second in the NFL during that span (compared to 17.2 points without him). The team needs him to stay healthy.

New face to know: Odell Beckham, wide receiver. OBJ is coming back to play football games after spending all of last season as a free agent as he recovered from an ACL tear. It's the most anticipated return for me since CM Punk came back to AEW. I mean, we were on pins and needles for a while, and now CM Punk is better than ever. I hope we see the same thing with OBJ, who signed a one-year deal with Baltimore in April. Ravens wide receivers have averaged 107.3 receiving yards per game since 2019, the fewest in the NFL during that span by over 25 yards per game. Odell has averaged 76.7 receiving yards per game during his NFL career, which ranks 10th in NFL history among qualified players. He's among the players that were added to lighten the burden on Jackson.