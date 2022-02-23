Odell Beckham Jr. announces successful knee surgery, birth of his child

It's been quite a month for Odell Beckham.
The Los Angeles Rams receiver won a Super Bowl, saw the birth of his child and underwent knee surgery.
After tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham announced Tuesday on Instagram he underwent successful surgery, which is notable as he heads toward free agency next month.
"The stars are all aligned; surgery was a success," he wrote. "Like I've said all along, 'IT WAS WRITTEN.' I'm just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I've been through so much to get to where I'm at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there's one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I know yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now 'this my year' BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back, and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that (stuff) from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I've ever dreamed of. LUV."
After struggles in Cleveland led to his forced release, Beckham became a key cog in the Rams' run to the Lombardi Trophy. Questions about his knee could hinder his free-agent market, but OBJ proved he can still be a difference-maker in the right offense.
Leading up to the Super Bowl, there were a host of questions about the timing of the birth of his child with girlfriend Lauren Wood. The couple's baby waited until after the confetti stopped falling at SoFi Stadium to arrive.
"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" Beckham wrote. "The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me ... a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born (and) at that moment, I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all... EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now know with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much. And so the journey continues."
The next phase of Beckham's football journey is free agency.