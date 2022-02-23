Around the NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. announces successful knee surgery, birth of his child

Published: Feb 23, 2022 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's been quite a month for Odell Beckham﻿.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver won a Super Bowl, saw the birth of his child and underwent knee surgery.

After tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham announced Tuesday on Instagram he underwent successful surgery, which is notable as he heads toward free agency next month.

"The stars are all aligned; surgery was a success," he wrote. "Like I've said all along, 'IT WAS WRITTEN.' I'm just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I've been through so much to get to where I'm at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there's one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I know yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now 'this my year' BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back, and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that (stuff) from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I've ever dreamed of. LUV."

After struggles in Cleveland led to his forced release, Beckham became a key cog in the Rams' run to the Lombardi Trophy. Questions about his knee could hinder his free-agent market, but OBJ proved he can still be a difference-maker in the right offense.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, there were a host of questions about the timing of the birth of his child with girlfriend Lauren Wood. The couple's baby waited until after the confetti stopped falling at SoFi Stadium to arrive.

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" Beckham wrote. "The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me ... a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born (and) at that moment, I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all... EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now know with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much. And so the journey continues."

The next phase of Beckham's football journey is free agency.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 23

﻿Siran Neal﻿ has grown into a special teams ace for the Buffalo Bills. He's now being paid like one, too. The Bills agreed to terms with Neal on a three-year deal worth a maximum value of $10.9 million, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. 
news

Packers restructure Kenny Clark's contract, clear $10.8 million of cap space

The Green Bay Packers began chiseling away this week at their salary cap mountain. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Packers restructured the contract of nose tackle ﻿Kenny Clark﻿.
news

Bruce Arians talks up Blaine Gabbert as option to replace Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

With ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ the only QB under contract for 2022, the Buccaneers have been mentioned as players in a potential trade for a veteran. But there is another option for Tampa Bay: Bring back ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ as a stop-gap.
news

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero: 'There will be a lot of carryover' from Vic Fangio's defensive scheme

New Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero laid out his plan for Denver's defense in 2022, and it won't deviate from ex-coach Vic Fangio's scheme the past three seasons.
news

Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson says Patriots 'feel like they don't need me' as contract talks remain silent

No NFL player has ever recorded more interceptions in their first four seasons than J.C. Jackson. Mr. INT's next takeaway might not come as easy. As the franchise-tag window opened Tuesday, the Pro Bowl cornerback said the Patriots have not discussed a new contract with him.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Feb. 22

Former Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler signed with Miami on Tuesday. The 27-year-old QB spent parts of the past two seasons in Arizona before finishing up the 2021 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad.
news

Chiefs cut veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens after four seasons with team

The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran linebacker ﻿Anthony Hitchens﻿ after four seasons with the team on Tuesday in a salary-cap cutting move.
news

Aaron Rodgers following cryptic IG message: 'There will be no news today'

For everyone who expected news on Aaron Rodgers' NFL future on Tuesday ... you'll have to keep waiting. The Packers quarterback had no news to share on the matter during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".
news

Commanders announce revision to crest to update years of team's titles

The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that their crest has been adjusted to update the years of their NFL titles.
news

Mitchell Trubisky ready to be starting QB again in 2022: 'I'm in a confident space right now'

After four seasons in Chicago, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ spent the 2021 campaign as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo. Now heading toward free agency, Trubisky could be ready to battle for a starting job once again.
news

Jarvis Landry would like to stay in Cleveland, but confident he can help win 'championship elsewhere'

Could ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ be on his way out of Cleveland? The Browns receiver posted a series of tweets Tuesday morning noting that he played through injury last season and evoked questions about his future in Ohio.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW