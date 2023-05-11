Around the NFL

Ravens OC Todd Monken looking to lighten QB Lamar Jackson's 'burden' by utilizing new offensive weapons

Published: May 11, 2023 at 08:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens moved on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman this offseason and hired Todd Monken to jumpstart a stalled passing attack. By proxy, that means relying less on Lamar Jackson's legs to move the ball.

Monken noted Wednesday that the upgraded weapons around Jackson will allow the QB to lessen the ground work.

"I think the more talented you are around your quarterback, the less he has to burden -- take on that burden -- shoulder the load, because you're excited about getting others the football where they can utilize their skill set," Monken said, via the team's official website.

Related Links

That's not to say the Ravens will abandon the QB run. It would be silly to have a sportscar like Jackson and never take it out of the garage, but the offense won't revolve around the run as it has in the past.

"As you get further into your career, as Lamar gets older -- as everybody does -- you want to take some of that off of the player as best you can," Monken said. "But he has a unique trait, a unique skillset. You can't take that completely out of his toolbox because that's a huge weapon for him and for us, is using his feet."

Jackson didn't attend the Ravens' football school practice, a voluntary portion of the offseason. Monken isn't worried in the least about when the starting QB will attend workouts this spring -- Baltimore opens OTAs on May 22 -- nor should Ravens fans be.

"Well, first off, we're excited about the guys who are here," Monken said. "I know Lamar is working hard. I know the guys that aren't here are working hard; they're pros. When they're here, they're here. We look forward to getting them here and getting up to speed to what we're doing offensively. I think that's probably the biggest challenge, but it's football. When they get here, they get here, and we'll get them up to speed."

To help spearhead the next stage of Jackson's career after signing a record-setting contract, the Ravens added Odell Beckham Jr., first-round receiver Zay Flowers and veteran Nelson Agholor.

"You're paid to move the football and score, and that's a lot easier with talented players," Monken said. "As I always say, 'Cookies taste better with sugar than they do with vinegar.' So, you surround yourself with sugar."

Monken plans to bake his sugar cookies to a precise balance in his first campaign in Baltimore. A balance that includes the quarterback using more of his arm and less of his legs.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener in retired QB's return to New England

The Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxborough for their 2023 home opener -- as a fan. Pats owner Robert Kraft told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday that he's invited TB12 back to New England to honor the legendary QB.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Kansas City Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in Kickoff Game

The 2023 season will kick off with two of the most high-powered, entertaining offenses the NFL provides. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open their title defense against the Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Bills-Jets in MNF opener; Raiders-Chiefs on Christmas Day

While the complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be announced on Thursday night, the league began revealing select games on Wednesday and early Thursday.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says he expects QB Brock Purdy (elbow) back by training camp

In March, Kyle Shanahan raised some eyebrows suggesting quarterback Brock Purdy might not be ready for the start of the season, noting that anytime between Weeks 1-4 was in play. On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers coach offered a more positive update on the quarterback's recovery from elbow surgery.

news

Super Bowl champion Chiefs to visit White House on June 5

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their Super Bowl LVII celebration as they are set to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on June 5.

news

Texans signing OG Shaq Mason to three-year, $36 million extension

The Houston Texans are finalizing a three-year, $36 million contract extension with OG Shaq Mason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Aaron Donald admits 2023 will 'be different' but is ready to lead Rams back to prominence

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald says the 2023 season will "be different" with the departures of former teammates Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd.

news

Jordan Love admits time spent behind Aaron Rodgers was difficult, but 'grateful' for experience

Packers quarterback Jordan Love took to the podium Wednesday to speak with reporters as Green Bay's newly minted QB1. He admitted his time spent behind Aaron Rodgers wasn't the easiest.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Foster Moreau signing three-year, $12M contract with Saints

Foster Moreau is signing a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Moreau's contract is worth $12 million, including $8 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More