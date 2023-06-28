State of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett poised to make Year 2 leap ... and nab a playoff spot?

2023 VIPs

Quarterback: Kenny Pickett. One of the highlights of the 2022 NFL Draft was the sheer joy from Franco Harris as he announced Pickett's selection at No. 20 overall. That would be the last time many of us would see the Hall of Fame running back before his passing, and Franco's unbridled enthusiasm over the Steelers selecting the local product out of Pitt was infectious.

Now, Pickett didn't exactly roar out of the gates, with his first start coming in the aforementioned 35-point loss to Buffalo in Week 5. The following Sunday, Pickett managed just 67 yards passing, and in Week 7, he threw three interceptions. But the rookie started to find himself after the team's Week 9 bye. In his final eight games, Pickett threw just one interception. He's far from a finished product, but the only first-round quarterback from last year showed enough promise as a rookie to suggest he could make a big jump in Year 2. Speaking of which ...

Projected 2023 MVP: Pickett. The Steelers suffered one loss over the final seven weeks of the season: a 16-14 setback vs. the rival Ravens in Week 14. In related news, Pickett was sidelined by a concussion in the first quarter of that game, with Mitch Trubisky coming in to throw three interceptions in relief. This helped to underscore Pickett's importance to the Steelers' operation. Although he didn't assemble the most awe-inspiring highlight reel in Year 1, Pickett simply showcased the poise to win games. At the end of the day, isn't that what it's all about? I anticipate that he'll take more command of the offense this fall and make the kind of leap that cements him as the rightful heir to Ben Roethlisberger's throne.

New face to know: Patrick Peterson, cornerback. Pittsburgh's pass defense wasn't terrible last season, but hey, any time you can add a presence like Pat Pete, you have to do it. (Like when the Chipotle manager offers you free guac. You don't sit there and question it -- you happily accept the kind gesture and enjoy your upgraded burrito.) Not to mention, the Steelers lost versatile cover man Cameron Sutton and safety Terrell Edmunds in free agency. But Peterson wasn't the only addition to the defensive backfield. Pittsburgh also added safety Keanu Neal in free agency and nabbed cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick of the second round. That latter, of course, is a Steelers legacy whose dad earned first-team All-Pro honors with the franchise. Heady stuff.