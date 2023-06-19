Steelers WR Allen Robinson looking to build chemistry with QB Kenny Pickett before training camp

Robinson, a veteran entering his 10th year, will be joining a young dynamic WR corps in Pittsburgh highlighted by Diontae Johnson and 2022 draft pick George Pickens, each of whom had over 800 receiving yards last year.

How the veteran will slot into the lineup is yet to be determined, and will likely be decided by how well Robinson is able to adjust to his new offense and build chemistry with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

To that effort, Robinson is already taking steps to get more comfortable with his new signal-caller. With the QB-WR duo both set to be in New Jersey in the weeks between minicamp and training camp, Robinson said the plan is to work out together a number of times before the next phase of the preparation kicks off in late July.

While Pickett said this week that he's also looking forward to getting more reps with his new weapon, he doesn't want to sell short the impactful presence Robinson has already shown in the last few weeks' limited workouts.

"I love Allen," Pickett said. "He shows up every day with the mindset that he wants to work and get better. When you have that, you're going to get there sooner or later. Definitely sooner with him because of his work ethic and how much communication he has with myself and the stuff we've been doing when no one's watching.

"I think those things go a long way. We'll get caught up quickly. I think we're pretty much close to being there."