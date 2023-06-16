Steelers LB Alex Highsmith: 'We can be the best defense in the NFL' in 2023 if we stay healthy

"I know 100% we can be the best defense in the NFL, especially if we all stay healthy," Highsmith said, via the team’s official site. "I am excited about the guys that we have. We have depth at almost every position. It's been good seeing guys come together and get better and better every day. The sky is the limit for us. I am excited to see how we continue to grow."

The depth Highsmith speaks of is a product of a highly encouraging offseason, in which the Steelers rebuilt their starting linebacking corps by signing Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts before snagging cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the draft. They didn't stop there, either, adding a couple of Georgia studs in tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Darnell Washington.

In the span of a year, Pittsburgh essentially reloaded.

"We have so many good players," said Highsmith. "We have so many guys who are dedicated to this game. Last year we started playing our best ball at the end of the year. If we can build on that, we can be the best. That is what I believe because we have a lot of guys who have bought in and are talented as well."

Watt's return alone is a boon for the Steelers, who were forced to scrap on a weekly basis without him. Highsmith's production helped soften the blow, but no one plans for the loss of an All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year.

The Steelers will hope such difficulties are behind them. Now, they're focused on what's ahead.