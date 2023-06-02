Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

"It's definitely fun to have these young guys around because maybe they can help me play three more years."

The 32-year-old's play has waned in recent seasons from an All-Pro level, but he is coming off a bounce-back campaign in 2022, generating a 65.0 passer rating against and -11.7 target EPA, 18th among all corners with at least 300 snaps, per Next Gen Stats. Peterson might not be the lockdown corner he once was, but in a questionable Pittsburgh secondary, he enters as the most reliable commodity.

The Steelers are counting heavily on Porter Jr. and Trice to make an impact in their rookie seasons.

So far, Peterson likes what he's seen from the long, physical corners during OTAs.

"To have both of these young, as coach likes to call them avatar cornerbacks, it's going to be special," Peterson said. "Both of them want to learn, want to get as much knowledge as they need to be successful."