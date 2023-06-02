Around the NFL

Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

Published: Jun 02, 2023 at 09:39 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers inked Patrick Peterson to be the veteran presence in the cornerback room this season, but according to the eight-time Pro Bowler, it's two rookies, Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., keeping him youthful entering Year 13.

"Those guys definitely make me feel young," Peterson said, via the team's official website. "Just trying to keep up with those guys. It's tough, but I am giving it my best go. These are guys who are tremendous athletes, big, strong. I told these guys they are new day and age cornerbacks. This is what NFL general managers and teams are looking for. Big, long guys who can run and have those physical attributes.

"It's definitely fun to have these young guys around because maybe they can help me play three more years."

The 32-year-old's play has waned in recent seasons from an All-Pro level, but he is coming off a bounce-back campaign in 2022, generating a 65.0 passer rating against and -11.7 target EPA, 18th among all corners with at least 300 snaps, per Next Gen Stats. Peterson might not be the lockdown corner he once was, but in a questionable Pittsburgh secondary, he enters as the most reliable commodity.

The Steelers are counting heavily on Porter Jr. and Trice to make an impact in their rookie seasons.

So far, Peterson likes what he's seen from the long, physical corners during OTAs.

"To have both of these young, as coach likes to call them avatar cornerbacks, it's going to be special," Peterson said. "Both of them want to learn, want to get as much knowledge as they need to be successful."

If the Steelers are to get back to the postseason after missing the dance a year ago, the young secondary players and the old veteran will have a lot to do with it.

