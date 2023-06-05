Around the NFL

T.J. Watt reflects on 'frustrating' 2022 season, says he's 'evolving' training to avoid future injuries

Published: Jun 05, 2023 at 12:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

T.J. Watt's follow-up to his record-tying 2021 season didn't go as envisioned.

A pen and paper might be necessary to keep track of all of the injuries he was forced to deal with in 2022. It began with a torn pectoral, continued with a procedure to clean up his knee, and included a rib ailment.

Related Links

"I was not 100 percent for a lot of the games, and it was frustrating," Watt told The Athletic. "I just wanted to play football, and I couldn't the way I wanted to. It was tough. … It wasn't easy. It sucked not being able to participate and not being able to put your hand in the pile."

In total, the health problems cost Watt seven games -- a remarkable total, considering the severity of his pectoral injury -- and limited him to 5.5 sacks, 17 less than his 22.5-sack 2021 season. He still earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, but for the first time since 2018, Watt missed out on All-Pro honors and fell short of double-digit sacks for only the second time in his six-year career.

Watt's 2021 season earned him the Defensive Player of the Year award he'd narrowly missed out on winning in 2019 and 2020. The expectation was he'd continue to play at an elite level in the prime of his career, but that was sidetracked with his Week 1 injury, forcing him out of Pittsburgh's season opener at Cincinnati.

The footage of Watt walking to the locker room for further examination was all the football world would see from him for nearly two months. Now that he's been given time to recover, Watt has acknowledged he has some miles on him, and needed to adjust his training.

The torn pectoral was a "freak injury," but he knows mobility and flexibility will be increasingly important to his future.

"I am not training as I was when I was 22, I will tell you that," Watt said. "It makes no sense now. What I have learned is as you get older, you are always evolving. No offseason is the same. You are always evolving and learning about your body, and as I get older, that's how I have approached every offseason, and this one was a little different than the others."

Prior to 2022, Watt was not one to miss many games. He missed just one contest in the first three years of his career, appeared in 15 of 16 in 2020, and played in 15 of 17 in 2021.

With an adjustment in training and time to consider his future, Watt knows 2023 and beyond will come down to one ability more than anything: availability.

"I just need to stay healthy and everything else will take care of itself," Watt said.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

After injury-riddled first two NFL seasons, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn hopes best is ahead

Injuries have limited playing time for CB Jaycee Horn over his first two seasons, but heading into 2023 the much-discussed 2021 first-round pick is hoping that the best is in front of him, and he'll be able to turn in a healthy and productive season.

news

Bills, LB Leonard Floyd agree to one-year deal

Linebacker Leonard Floyd is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. After spending the last three seasons in Los Angeles, the 30-year-old will reunite with LB Von Miller once again.

news

Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, dies at 85

Norma Hunt, the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother to Kansas City's chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, has died at the age of 85.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on OC Eric Bieniemy: 'He's brought culture to our team'

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson senses a difference in Washington entering Year 2, and he attributes the shift to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023

Trevor Lawrence's growth down the stretch of his third season was the catalyst to Jacksonville's success in 2022, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees it as the blueprint for a strong start in 2023.

news

Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

The storyline for the Green Bay Packers all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won't mean significant change.

news

Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Recently signed Bills LB Shane Ray looking to make NFL comeback after injuries derailed career

30-year-old linebacker Shane Ray was signed to Buffalo's roster after completing a tryout in May, getting him one step closer to resuming his dream of playing in the NFL for the first time since 2018.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on potential contract extension talks: 'I'm not even distracted'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's "not distracted" by the contract extension talks surrounding him entering his fourth season with the team.

news

Rams DC Raheem Morris fast at work looking to replace star Jalen Ramsey

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be tasked with turning around Los Angeles' defense in 2023, an assignment made more daunting due the need to replace cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More