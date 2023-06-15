Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson expects 'big jump' from George Pickens in Year 2

"It has to be a big jump," Jackson said, via 93.7 The Fan. "The onus is on me to have him take that next step. That big jump that we are all searching for and want, he's got to be a great player for us."

Jackson then noted that Pickens rookie campaign wasn't good enough.

"For him to play like he played last year, that's a failure on my part. That's a failure on his part," he said. "And so he's got to play at a great level. The expectation is for him to play at a great level this year."

Pickens owns vice grip hands and good control in the air, which allows him to make highlight-reel snags. However, the 22-year-old is an inconsistent route runner, particularly underneath. That's where he can make the biggest strides between Year 1 and Year 2. If he becomes a better technician on his slants and comebacks, generating more separation, it will make life much easier on quarterback Kenny Pickett.