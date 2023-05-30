Steelers WR George Pickens sets Year 2 goal to make Pro Bowl: I feel like last year 'I got snubbed'

George Pickens enjoyed a solid rookie campaign, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is ready to make a second-year leap.
"Year 2 goals are Pro Bowl, and I feel like last year I feel like I got snubbed," Pickens told Bo Marchionte of College2Pro.com. "Cause there wasn't a lot of guys in there at the Pro Bowl that excited me. Then the Super Bowl. The two bowls. A lot of RAC, run after catch. Two bowls for sure."
Pickens finished his rookie season with 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns. The Georgia product came on strong down the stretch but generated just one 100-plus yard game in 17 outings.
It's a stretch to say Pickens was "snubbed" for the Pro Bowl, particularly when he finished fourth in his own class in yards, receptions and receiving yards per game -- not to mention the rest of the NFL at large. But it's not unusual for every pro player not selected for the Pro Bowl to feel snubbed on some level. It's the necessary mentality to incubate greatness.
Like most of the Steelers offense last season under coordinator Matt Canada, there is plenty of meat left on the bone for Pickens to boost his numbers and profile significantly. If he comes close to doubling his rookie output, he'll have a Pro Bowl case.