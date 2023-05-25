Daniel Rooney: Steelers have 'aspirations' of playing regular-season game in Ireland

Croke Park, home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, holds 82,300 and would almost certainly be the site of any future Steelers game.

GAA president Larry McCarthy joined Rooney at a news conference at Croke Park and said the organization is "delighted to be associated with (the Rooneys) and such a famous name and brand in the Steelers."

Brett Gosper, NFL head of UK and Europe, was also on hand and called the Steelers and Ireland a "perfect fit."

"There are so many connections, obviously the family's heritage (and) the Steelers organizing that first and only game -- so far -- in Ireland," he said.

The late Daniel M. Rooney was U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who play in London every year, were also awarded marketing rights to Ireland.