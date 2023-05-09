NFL announces schedule for five International Games in 2023 

(*For scheduling purposes, the Buffalo/Jacksonville game will count as a road game for the Jaguars)

"We can't wait to welcome teams to London for three brilliant weekends of football in October," said Henry Hodgson, GM NFL UK. "To see the Jacksonville Jaguars extend their stay in the UK and play two regular season games here this year is indicative of the Jags' commitment to continuing to grow their fanbase here long-term. We have staged games in London since 2007, with interest and momentum in the sport here in the UK rising year on year and look forward to giving fans the best NFL experience yet in 2023." "In what promises to be a great spectacle of football for our global fans, we are thrilled to announce the five games to be played internationally in 2023, a record number of regular season games in Europe in a season," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International.

"We are excited to bring three games to London once again, a city with a huge love for the sport and a passionate fan base across the UK. We are also pleased to confirm that the two games in Germany will be played in Frankfurt, a city steeped in NFL heritage. We look forward to staging both games at Eintracht Frankfurt's Stadium, building on the incredible atmosphere experienced at last season's game in Munich." (*For scheduling purposes, the Buffalo/Jacksonville game will count as a road game for the Jaguars)