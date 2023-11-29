Neil Reynolds' 2023 Week 13 Power Rankings

There is no change at the top of these Power Rankings but things could be very different this time next week because the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. It's a massive game in the NFC – a conference that also features the red-hot Dallas Cowboys. Baltimore, Kansas City, Miami and Jacksonville are locked in a four-way tie for the best mark in the AFC at 8-3. This race to the Super Bowl is going to be something else.