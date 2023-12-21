Neil Reynolds' 2023 Week 16 Power Rankings

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS --

The offensive juggernaut kept on rolling with a 45-point display against Arizona being the latest example of the talent and firepower at the disposal of this NFL-leading team.

BALTIMORE RAVENS --

Lamar Jackson continues to play like a true MVP contender, making plays with his arm and his legs. Now comes a Christmas Day meeting with the aforementioned 49ers.

BUFFALO BILLS +3

I don't care about their 8-6 record being bettered by quite a few teams below them in these rankings. I'm looking at their recent body of work and the wins over KC and Dallas.

MIAMI DOLPHINS +1

The Dolphins moved to 10 wins on the season with a 30-0 drubbing of the New York Jets in Week 15. Their defense is a growing force that is now making some huge plays.

DALLAS COWBOYS -2

The Cowboys were brought down to earth with a bump in Week 15. After five straight wins – all recorded in dominant fashion – Dallas were bullied in a 31-10 loss to the Bills

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS +1

The Chiefs continue to make the kind of mistakes that will very abruptly end their season in the playoffs, but they should at least be credited for getting back to winning ways.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -3

Philly flirted with some losses early in the season but survived intact. Now the Eagles' losses are coming in bunches, three in a row and Jalen Hurts is questioning their commitment.

DETROIT LIONS --

The Lions produced the perfect response to a shaky run of form with Saturday's 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos. Jared Goff looked back to his best with five touchdown throws.

CLEVELAND BROWNS --

Joe Flacco is going to have his ups and downs, but the 38-year-old makes the Browns far more productive on offense than Dorian Thompson-Robinson or P.J. Walker ever could.

CINCINNATI BENGALS +2

The Bengals found a way against Minnesota last week with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives led by Jake Browning. He has led Cincinnati to three wins in a row and into contention.

HOUSTON TEXANS --

Case Keenum produced a battling performance to beat Tennessee in Week 15. And he will need to do the same again on Christmas Eve against Cleveland with C.J. Stroud still suffering concussion symptoms.

*JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -2 *

The Jaguars have chosen the worst time for a three-game slide. They'd better pick it up in a hurry because the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are on their tail.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS +1

Gardner Minshew had some nice moments against Pittsburgh, throwing for three touchdowns. But the rushing attack – minus Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss – was the real star.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS +2

Baker Mayfield produced the perfect passer rating of 158.3 at Green Bay on Sunday – the first time an opposing quarterback has achieved that feat at Lambeau Field. Impressive

LOS ANGELES RAMS +2

The Rams are making a lot of plays around Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp is heating up and Kyren Williams is a real playmaker, despite his fumbles last week.

DENVER BRONCOS -3

The Broncos – winners of six of their previous seven – got humbled in Detroit and exposed as not quite being ready for the playoffs. They are a work in progress.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS +2

What a nice moment that was for Drew Lock against Philadelphia, leading a 92-yard game-winning drive. Such successes are possible when you throw to a beast like D.K. Metcalf.

GREEN BAY PACKERS -3

There is so much to get excited about when you watch Jordan Love throw to his young receivers in Green Bay. There is less reason for enthusiasm when studying the Packers defense.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS +1

The Vikings let last week's game against the Bengals slip away. The excellent defense folded in the final period and overtime and Nick Mullens' turnovers took points off the board.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS +2

The Saints took care of business against the New York Giants to keep pace with the Bucs at 7-7. They are powered by a decent defense, but I don't trust the offense all that much.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS -3

The Steelers have lost three in a row and they are now turning to Mason Rudolph at quarterback. Their passers have been a season-long problem, throwing 10 touchdowns in 14 games.

ATLANTA FALCONS -1

Another Desmond Ridder turnover – a late and terrible interception – allowed the Carolina Panthers to record just their second win of the year. It's Taylor Heinicke time.

CHICAGO BEARS --

The Bears were a Darnelly Mooney drop of a Justin Fields Hail Mary away from winning their fourth game out of five. They have a lot of areas to improve and a 2024 quarterback decision impending.

TENNESSEE TITANS --

The Titans let one slip away against Houston last weekend. The most intriguing storyline around this team will be what happens with Mike Vrabel if New England move on from Bill Belichick.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS +2

I know it was against a quarterback-less team that had quit on its head coach, but scoring 63 in any game is impressive. Antonio Pierce might be worth a longer look at the season's end.

NEW YORK GIANTS -1

The Tommy DeVito experience was fun while it lasted. The Giants couldn't protect their stand-in passer in New Orleans and that has been as season-long problem in a lost campaign.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -1

Even for a team that has specialized in tormenting its fans, this has been an awful season for the Chargers. That said, this remains a prestigious job opening due to Justin Herbert at QB.

NEW YORK JETS --

The Jets would be best served keeping Aaron Rodgers on ice for the remainder of this wretched season and that appears to be the plan. That's smart. Get him fully ready for 2024.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS +2

Bill Belichick would never play for this and owner Robert Kraft would never admit it, but the best thing that could happen to New England is to compile three straight losses to end the season.

ARIZONA CARDINALS --

Has Kyler Murray done enough to fend off a Cardinals' run at another quarterback in this coming offseason? I don't think he has. His future could be in question in 2024.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS --

Sam Howell has been a fun story for some parts of 2023 – he has certainly battled to the end. But I think a new head coach is going to want to find a stellar, long-term answer at quarterback.

CAROLINA PANTHERS --