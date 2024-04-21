 Skip to main content
Where to watch and listen to the NFL Draft in the UK

Published: Apr 21, 2024 at 05:49 AM

The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and here's how UK fans can make sure they don't miss a moment of the week's action from Detroit.

Sky Sports NFL Channel

The Sky Sports Action channel will bring you all the latest from the stage as Round 1 plays out live on Thursday evening. Then watch every other round live on Sky Sports Action across Friday and Saturday.

(Sky channel 408 / Virgin Media channel 508).

NFL Game Pass

Watch every pick of the 2024 NFL Draft for free with NFL Game Pass on DAZN! Register to start watching at dazn.com/nfl for extensive coverage of the Draft and the upcoming 2024 season! If you are an existing subscriber and are looking to watch the NFL Draft between April 25 to April 27, login to watch the live stream on DAZN during that time.

talkSPORT Radio

talkSPORT2 will broadcast Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft from midnight with Will Gavin and a host of guests. Available on the app, smart speaker or via talksport.com.

