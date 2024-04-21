Where to watch and listen to the NFL Draft in the UK

The Sky Sports Action channel will bring you all the latest from the stage as Round 1 plays out live on Thursday evening. Then watch every other round live on Sky Sports Action across Friday and Saturday.

(Sky channel 408 / Virgin Media channel 508).

Watch every pick of the 2024 NFL Draft for free with NFL Game Pass on DAZN! Register to start watching at dazn.com/nfl for extensive coverage of the Draft and the upcoming 2024 season! If you are an existing subscriber and are looking to watch the NFL Draft between April 25 to April 27, login to watch the live stream on DAZN during that time.