NFL London Games Tickets - Everything you need to know 

The first and most important thing you need to know about 2023 London Games tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is that you need to register for tickets before they go on sale later this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, October 8

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 15

Register for tickets HERE.

Registering for tickets is the only way you can access general admission tickets for the 2023 London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Registering for tickets will give you access to the sale only, it does not guarantee you tickets, which are subject to availability.

Further details including on sale date for tickets will be confirmed in due course.

2023 London Game at Wembley Stadium

For tickets to the 2023 London Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on October 1, please visit the Jacksonville Jaguars website HERE where you can register for tickets.

Premium Tickets and Hospitality

If you're interested in Premium Hospitality, when you register for tickets please select 'Tickets + Hospitality' or 'Tickets + Hotel,' and we'll send you details on how to access these packages, subject to availability.

Accessible Seats

If you require a wheelchair space or other accessible seating, as well as registering for tickets, please complete this short survey to register your details. This will allow you to book a wheelchair space or accessible seats when tickets go on sale. You may be contacted after you purchase to confirm you are eligible to purchase in these areas.

Your Data