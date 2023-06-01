NFL Frankfurt Games - All you need to know

Only people who have registered for tickets will be able to access general admission tickets for the 2023 Frankfurt Games. Registering for tickets will give you access to the sale only, it does not guarantee you tickets, which are subject to availability. This registration period will close on Thursday June 16 at 6pm (CEST) so make sure you register before then.

2023 NFL Frankfurt Games at the Frankfurt Stadium

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs | November 5 | Tickets on sale June 27 at 12pm (CEST)

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots | November 12 | Tickets on sale July 11 at 12pm (CEST)

Register for tickets HERE

Are there travel packages available from the USA to Frankfurt?

Yes, On Location is our only official travel partner for fans travelling from the USA. Please click here for current availability.

Can I purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seating tickets?