NFL Frankfurt Games - All you need to know

Published: Jun 01, 2023 at 12:02 PM

The first and most important thing you need to know about 2023 Frankfurt Games tickets is that you need to register for tickets before they go on sale later this year.

General admission tickets for the first NFL Frankfurt Games at the Frankfurt Stadium will go on sale Tuesday June 27 at 12pm (CEST). Two weeks later on Tuesday July 11 at 12pm (CEST) general admission tickets for the second NFL Frankfurt Game will go on sale.

Table inside Article
CategoryPriceUnder 16s price
Category 1€ 225N/A
Category 2€ 207N/A
Category 3€ 178N/A
Category 4€ 160N/A
Category 5€ 130N/A
Category 6€ €€ 52.50
Category 7€ 75€ 37.50
Frankfurt Stadium Price Plan landscape

Frankfurt Stadium Price Map [PDF]

Only people who have registered for tickets will be able to access general admission tickets for the 2023 Frankfurt Games. Registering for tickets will give you access to the sale only, it does not guarantee you tickets, which are subject to availability. This registration period will close on Thursday June 16 at 6pm (CEST) so make sure you register before then.

2023 NFL Frankfurt Games at the Frankfurt Stadium

  • Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs | November 5 | Tickets on sale June 27 at 12pm (CEST)
  • Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots | November 12 | Tickets on sale July 11 at 12pm (CEST)

Register for tickets HERE

Are there travel packages available from the USA to Frankfurt?

Yes, On Location is our only official travel partner for fans travelling from the USA. Please click here for current availability.

Can I purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seating tickets?

There will be a limited number of Ambulant/Wheelchair spaces and personal assistant seats available to purchase over the telephone via Ticketmaster Call Center when the sale starts: (+49) 01806-999 0000

