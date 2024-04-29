Raiders sign ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to one-year deal worth up to $3M

A former Cowboy is heading out west.

Longtime Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Gallup is coming off a subpar season in which he had career lows of 418 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions, but if he's got some juice left, he should compete for the No. 3 role on the Silver and Black. He'll join a WR room led by Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, likely leaving him to battle with Tre Tucker as the third option for quarterback Gardner Minshew (or Aidan O'Connell).

Gallup hit his stride in 2019 with a 1,100-yard season and a career-best 66 receptions, which he followed with a productive 843-yard, 59-catch campaign in 2020. The Colorado State product inked a lucrative five-year extension worth upward of $62.5 million in 2022. Gallup's extension came after an ACL tear prematurely ended his 2021 season, but also following Dallas' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland.