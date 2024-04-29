 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Raiders sign ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to one-year deal worth up to $3M

Published: Apr 29, 2024 at 07:45 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A former Cowboy is heading out west.

Longtime Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Gallup is coming off a subpar season in which he had career lows of 418 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions, but if he's got some juice left, he should compete for the No. 3 role on the Silver and Black. He'll join a WR room led by Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, likely leaving him to battle with Tre Tucker as the third option for quarterback Gardner Minshew (or Aidan O'Connell).

Gallup hit his stride in 2019 with a 1,100-yard season and a career-best 66 receptions, which he followed with a productive 843-yard, 59-catch campaign in 2020. The Colorado State product inked a lucrative five-year extension worth upward of $62.5 million in 2022. Gallup's extension came after an ACL tear prematurely ended his 2021 season, but also following Dallas' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland.

Gallup never found his stride again in Dallas and will now look to turn things around in Las Vegas as a 28-year-old on a prove-it deal hoping to show he's still got some good miles left in him.

Related Content

news

Chargers' J.K. Dobbins says he's '100 percent,' excited to reunite with Gus Edwards, Greg Roman

After recovering from another season-ending injury suffered in 2023, new Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins said Monday that he feels good and is ready to shake off any negative associations.
news

Eagles sign ex-Jets OT Mekhi Becton to one-year deal 

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is signing a one-year deal with Philly, the team announced Monday. 
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce agrees to terms on new two-year, $34.25M deal

The Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new two-year, $34.25M deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Patriots DT Christian Barmore agrees to four-year extension worth up to $92 million

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore that's worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry expected to participate in Jaguars' rookie camp

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming rookie camp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Rookie DB Cooper DeJean willing to play 'wherever' within Eagles' secondary

After trading up to select Cooper DeJean in the second round, Eagles GM Howie Roseman says the Iowa defensive back has the ability to play at several different positions in the secondary. 
news

Bengals' Dax Hill making position switch from safety to cornerback

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the plan is to move former first-rounder Dax Hill from safety to cornerback for the 2024 season.
news

Broncos GM George Paton believes Bo Nix 'more game-ready' than younger QBs

After selecting Bo Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton believes the Oregon signal-caller is "more game-ready" than younger quarterbacks.
news

Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott agree to terms on reunion 

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on deal that will bring the multi-time former Pro Bowler back, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.
news

Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, to participate in Seahawks' rookie camp

The Seattle Seahawks have invited Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to participate in their rookie minicamp next weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.