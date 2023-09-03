Cowboys WR Michael Gallup happy to be '1,000 leaps forward' from last year at this time

Gallup is now a full season removed from the torn ACL that cut short his 2021 and delayed the start of his 2022 campaign. The injury plagued him throughout last season even as he took the field, sapping his quickness in a year that saw him collect just 39 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

He set a career low in yards per reception with 10.9, far off his average of 15 yards per catch throughout his first four seasons in Dallas, and eclipsed 50 receiving yards in a game just once.

Gallup believes the grueling recovery is behind him now, and he's set to round out a dangerous pass-catching trio with Cooks and CeeDee Lamb. His place alongside them on the depth chart provides quarterback Dak Prescott with a stable of veterans to rely on, but right behind them are up-and-comers Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin -- plus rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker filling the void left by Dalton Schultz.

Beyond his play on the field, Gallup has willingly added the role of mentor for those two teammates still learning the ropes as he heads into Year 6 of his career.

"I feel like that's something I bring to the table," he said. "Whether it's talking to somebody on the sideline telling about this route or them helping me, you know, vice versa. So I just want everybody to be at best, and I want to be a part of it."

The quicker he gets them up to speed, the quicker Mike McCarthy's offense can take hold in the head coach's first year calling plays since his days in Green Bay.